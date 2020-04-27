Polar Park construction on schedule–for now

With a five-week shutdown in Polar Park construction, a planned 2021 opening for the new Worcester Red Sox (Class AAA; International League) is still on track–but some key deadlines are approaching.

Construction at the Worcester construction site was shut down April 1, with a planned relaunch date of May 4 as part of a larger shutdown ordered by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. At that time, local officials said that a shorter slowdown would not affect an April 2021 opening.

But a May 4 opening is far from a done deal as of today, and if the construction is delayed further, that may mean some alterations to the construction schedule. As of right now, City Solicitor Michael E. Traynor told the Worcester Redevelopment Authority that the April 2021 completion date is still the game plan. From the Worcester Telegram:

Since construction on Polar Park was stopped in April out of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Traynor said city officials have been meeting with representatives of Skanska USA Building, which is the owner’s project manager for the ballpark, and the joint venture of Gilbane/Hunt, the construction manager for the project, and the Worcester Red Sox.

He said they have been assessing the impact the temporary construction stoppage has had on the project timetable and what could possibly be done to make-up for the lost time.

“We are doing planning,” Traynor told the WRA board. “All these things are really in flux right now and we’re trying to line up a lot of information to see what’s best and move forward.

“No decision has been made yet,” he continued. “We’re still planning on meeting our date.”

Image courtesy Polar Park, taken April 14.

RELATED STORIES: Polar Park construction shutdown may affect 2021 opening; Polar Park construction halted; Polar Park Construction Making Progress; Revised Polar Park Funding Plan Approved; Worcester Confident Polar Park Cost Won’t Have Further Overall Increase; Committee Endorses Revised Polar Park Funding Plan; WooSox Exceeding Sponsorship Goals a Year Before Launch; Polar Park Cost Estimate Rises; New for 2021: Worcester Red Sox; International League Optimistic Over Worcester; Polar Park Project Earns Latest Approvals; More Details Emerge on Worcester’s Polar Park; Worcester Plans Polar Park Parking; New Details Emerge on Worcester Ballpark Design; Polar Park Breaks Ground; Polar Park Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for July 11; PawSox Pitch Worcester to Businesses; Polar Park Slated to Feature Museum; Polar Park Capacity Details Emerge