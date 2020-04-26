New Salem Red Sox premium seating unveiled

The Salem Red Sox (High A; Carolina League) and the city of Salem have installed new premium seating located directly behind home plate at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The upgraded seating area, referred to as Strike Zone seating, will feature 184 new 4Topps stadium seats. The seats will feature durable, innovative, breathable mesh.

“We are very excited to have the new 4Topps premium seats at the ballpark for Red Sox fans to enjoy,” said Wendy Delano, City of Salem, Director of Civic Facilities. “This section of seats will bring a new level of experience to the ballpark–these are certainly going to be the best seats in the house.”

This ballpark enhancement comes after months of planning and a collaboration between the City of Salem and the Salem Red Sox to develop a long-term plan to preserve the history and economic vitality of the ballpark. “Salem and the surrounding valley should be proud of their community leadership,” said Salem Red Sox Managing Director Jeff White. “All recognize what a precious asset the ballpark is. It’s now over 25 years old, but the setting is still beautiful, and the structure is as handsome and fitting as ever. We look forward to keeping it that way.”

Advance single-game ticket prices for Strike Zone seats are $13, with season ticket packages starting at $216, including a variety of season ticket holder gifts and incentives.

“These are the most premium stadium seats on the market and we are thrilled to add them to our Strike Zone seating area,” said General Manager Allen Lawrence. “This has always been a popular area with in seat service and cup holders, but these seats will take the fan experience in this section to an entirely new level.”