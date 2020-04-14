Polar Park construction shutdown may affect 2021 opening

City Manager Ed Augustus says that a lengthy delay in construction of Polar Park, planned as the new home of the Worcester Red Sox (Class AAA; International League), may affect the planned 2021 opening.

Construction at the Worcester construction site was shut down April 1, with a planned relaunch date of May 4 as part of a larger shutdown ordered by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. At that time, local officials said that a shorter slowdown would not affect an April 2021 opening, but now it looks like there is the potential of a longer shutdown–and the longer the shutdown, the more precarious the April 2021 opening. From MassLive.com:

“A month, two months, I think we can make that schedule up,” Augustus said. “If you get into three, four, five months, I think it makes it really hard to make that schedule.”…

“I think it really depends on how long we’re closed,” Augustus said. “Right now we’re closed through May 4. [It matters] whether that date holds, or ends up being a different date.”

Polar Park is one of many new ballparks slated to open for the 2020 season, but the only Minor League Baseball currently scheduled for the season. Again, it’s way too early to determine how the construction schedule has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and there are various ways Minor League Baseball can handle scheduling, including a lengthy road trip to begin the season or alternate sites.

Image courtesy Polar Park, taken April 14.

RELATED STORIES: Polar Park construction halted; Polar Park Construction Making Progress; Revised Polar Park Funding Plan Approved; Worcester Confident Polar Park Cost Won’t Have Further Overall Increase; Committee Endorses Revised Polar Park Funding Plan; WooSox Exceeding Sponsorship Goals a Year Before Launch; Polar Park Cost Estimate Rises; New for 2021: Worcester Red Sox; International League Optimistic Over Worcester; Polar Park Project Earns Latest Approvals; More Details Emerge on Worcester’s Polar Park; Worcester Plans Polar Park Parking; New Details Emerge on Worcester Ballpark Design; Polar Park Breaks Ground; Polar Park Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for July 11; PawSox Pitch Worcester to Businesses; Polar Park Slated to Feature Museum; Polar Park Capacity Details Emerge