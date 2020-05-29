Kalamazoo Mac Daddies on tap for Father’s Day

The Kalamazoo Growlers (summer collegiate; Northwoods League) are moving forward with a Father’s Day promo that calls for a one-day rebranding as the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies.

The promotion was originally slated for 3 games this summer with the 1st game beginning on Father’s Day. The team is continuing on with the promotion but instead of playing has decided to partner with local programs that aim to support fathers in the community by providing tickets and experiences at Growlers baseball games and programming assistance in the offseason.

The team plans to wear specially designed mac and cheese themed uniforms and hats later this summer when the team’s new schedule is announced.

“We saw this as a perfect marriage between dad and America’s favorite side dish,” Growlers Managing Member, Brian Colopy. “After realizing the overwhelming amount of love for mac & cheese after hosting the festival last year, we wanted to do something fun for our fans. We are thrilled to partner with Undeniably Dairy for this fun promo that will also support local fathers in our community.”

The team plans to celebrate Father’s Day and the Mac Daddies later this summer with the team preparing to play as local, state and federal officials open up venues for safe events later this year. Details on when the team plans to play as the Mac Daddies will be released later this summer.