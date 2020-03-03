Personnel News: Gary, Idaho Falls

We have personnel news to report from the Gary SouthShore RailCats (independent; American Association) and the Idaho Falls Chukars (Rookie; Pioneer League).

In Gary, the RailCats have announced that Laura Hoover will assume the role of Broadcaster and Media Coordinator for the team starting April 1, 2020. Hoover attended Goshen College and graduated in May 2019 with a degree in Broadcasting. During her time at Goshen, she achieved many accolades in the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System including being announced a finalist as Best Student Station Manager (TV) and Best College Radio Station (Under 10,000 Students).

“The RailCats are excited for Laura to put on the headset and provide our fans a FAN-tastic radio broadcast experience,” said RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner. “Her connection to the Region combined with her passion for broadcasting made her the right person to sit in the booth.”

Hoover is no stranger to the radio booth. She mostly recently provided play-by-play for the Mystic Schooners (summer collegiate; New England Collegiate Baseball League). Hoover’s academic time was complimented by her experience with WGCS/GCTV. Her experience includes producing games not only for WGCS/GCTV but Regional Radio Sport Network (January 2018-Present) and WDSO-FM High School Radio Station January (2013 – June 2015).

RailCats fans will be able to listen to all 100 regular season games on 95.5 WEFM and streamed online at railcatsbaseball.com.

Yvonne Lopez also joins the team as the Manager of Hospitality and Special Events. Lopez, a recent graduate of Purdue Northwest’s Hospitality and Tourism Program (December 2019) brings vast hospitality experience to the front office team

“The RailCats are committed to the best of FAN-tastic Family Fun at the Steel Yard,” said Flenner. “We are confident Yvonne can take our premium experience to a whole new level.” She will specifically oversee the day-to-day operation of the suite level and help grow a special events business segment.

In Idaho Falls, the Chukars have named Tyler Petersen their new Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. Petersen will work alongside John Balginy for all Chukars home games and will be solo for all Chukars road games.

“I am tremendously excited to join the Chukars for the 2020 season and can’t wait to become a member of the Idaho Falls community,” Petersen said. “I am looking forward to the start of the season and defending our Pioneer League Championship.”

A San Francisco Bay Area native, Petersen graduated from Arizona State University in 2017, where he worked for the student radio station broadcasting ASU athletics. Petersen has spent the past three years working in sports television production with NBC Sports Bay Area, covering the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants, and the Pac-12 Networks, covering college sports. This will be his inaugural season as a Minor League Baseball broadcaster.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to begin my professional broadcasting career in Idaho Falls. I hope to bring fun and engaging broadcasts of Chukars baseball in the upcoming season and am excited to meet the fans of this great baseball family.”