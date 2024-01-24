Aces announce $4M-plus Greater Nevada Field investment

Another team tackles new MiLB facility standards, as the Reno Aces (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League) announced a $4-million-plus Greater Nevada Field investment in privately funded renovations for the 2024 season.

The renovations both bring the ballpark into compliance on the player side while adding amenities on the fan side. In addition, team ownership has plans for an additional Greater Nevada Field investment to the ballpark for the 2025 season.

“We see Greater Nevada Field as more than a venue, but a symbol of urban renewal and a vibrant hub where the spirit of Northern Nevada thrives,” said Reno Aces owner Herb Simon via press release. “We want to continue to attract visitors, foster community engagement, and breathe new life into one of the anchors in Reno’s downtown revitalization.

The Aces have been working with Reno’s One Studio and Long Beach-based Studio One 11 throughout the design process. At the same time, Reno’s Devcon Construction has spearheaded the completion of these projects. Greater Nevada Field’s renovations will touch all areas of the ballpark for the 2024 season, including:

Nvision Glass Suite Level All 20 suites and the Owners Suite will have improved layouts and furniture, upgraded amenities, and redesigned restrooms.

Right-Field Berm Removal of the pillars will highlight a more fan-friendly landscape featuring a pair of ski-style swings bookending the berm for a more outdoorsy feel. New Adirondack-style chairs also complement the transformation and provide fans with additional seating.

Bullpen Deck Features a fixed pergola for an upscale food service experience and a dual-level area along the center field wall with bench-style seating, tables, and chairs for a more intimate feel.

Baseball Mountain An improved concept and design give fans a view of the game and the city skyline from multiple levels along the banks of the Truckee River.

Kid’s Zone Kids and parents will enjoy a modernized area with new experiences and a play area for everyone to enjoy during the game, including a brand-new concessions area.

Concession Stands Each concourse stand will feature updated branding and new menu items for fans to enjoy throughout the season.

Reno Aces Team Store The store features a complete transformation and modern layout to give fans a new experience when purchasing their favorite Aces gear.

Player Development Amenities Improved indoor batting cages featuring new lighting and padding.



“We want to thank our ownership for their vision, support, and financial investment in the Reno Aces with these extensive renovations of Greater Nevada Field. Their dedication to enhancing the ballpark has been instrumental and is why it’s the premier entertainment venue in the region,” said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein via press release. “These upgrades showcase our ongoing dedication to providing the fans and players a state-of-the-art facility primed for memorable moments in 2024 and beyond.”

Since 2022, the Aces ownership has contributed over $10.5 million in renovations at Greater Nevada Field.