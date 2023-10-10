Howard Hughes Holdings to spin off Las Vegas Aviators into new corporation

Howard Hughes Holdings is spinning off its entertainment assets, including the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League), into a new division, with the goal of going public late in 2024.

Howard Hughes Holdings will transition to a pure-play real estate company focused solely on its portfolio of master-planned communities, which includes The Woodlands developments in the Houston area and Summerlin in Las Vegas, where Las Vegas Ballpark is located. Besides the Aviators, the new Seaport Entertainment will feature entertainment-related assets in New York and Las Vegas—including the Seaport in Lower Manhattan, the company’s ownership stake in Jean-Georges Restaurants and its 80 percent interest in the air rights above the Fashion Show Mall, which are intended to be used to create a new casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Anton Nikodemus has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the new Seaport Entertainment. Previously Nikodemus was President & COO of CityCenter for MGM Resorts International, where he oversaw operations for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Vdara Hotel & Spa, and ARIA Resort & Casino. He was also responsible for the creation and development of the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Maryland and the MGM Springfield in Massachusetts.