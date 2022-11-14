Edmonton Prospects to skip 2023 season, focus on Myshak Metro Ballpark construction

The Edmonton Prospects will miss another summer-collegiate Western Collegiate Baseball League season to finish up construction of Myshak Metro Ballpark, now set to open in 2024.

The summer-collegiate Western Canadian Baseball League team was unceremoniously booted from RE/MAX Field in 2020 after the city of Edmonton awarded a 10-year lease to a group promising two summer-collegiate teams in the former Triple-A ballpark. Gold Sports and Entertainment Group Corp., then embarked on an ambitious plan for a Spruce Grove ballpark development clearly impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Clearly not the best time to embark on a major development, and what with labor delays and material shortages, it’s not been a surprise that work on the project has been delayed. The team warned this summer the project could be delayed once again, and sure enough it was, with a completion date now set for 2024, per an announcement on the team’s website. In fact, the team will skip the entire 2023 season: the team played at a variety of venues, including Centennial Park, in 2022.

Myshak Metro Ballpark will feature a 360-degree wraparound concourse, suites, party decks and a merchandise store. The ballpark will sport 2,200 lower bowl seats, 200 VIP Founders Club Seats, 420 VIP Skybox Suite Seats and additional general admission seating for up to 650 spectators on the grass berm and various patio outlets throughout the ballpark promenade. Housing and a microbrewery will be located off left field, with a amphitheater located on the opposite side of the brewery.

Rendering courtesy Edmonton Prospects.

