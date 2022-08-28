Chance of more delays in new Edmonton Prospects ballpark

The project has already been delayed by a year, and now various–and familiar to those in the construction industry–challenges could lead to more delays in the opening of Myshak Metro Ballpark, the new Edmonton Prospects ballpark.

The summer-collegiate Western Canadian Baseball League team, unceremoniously booted from RE/MAX Field in 2020 after the city of Edmonton awarded a 10-year lease to a group promising two summer-collegiate teams in the former Triple-A ballpark. Since then, Patrick Cassidy, Managing Partner for Gold Sports and Entertainment Group Corp., the company that operates the Prospects and will manage the facility, has embarked on an ambitious plan for a Spruce Grove ballpark development clearly impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Construction on the project has begun, but facing some familiar challenges in terms of supplies and labor. An opening of the ballpark was already delayed from 2022 to 2023, and now it looks like that opening could extend to 2023, according to Cassidy:

“We were hoping to be open 2023, and at this point in time we’re not ready to announce anything different until we probably get through the next month or two here,” Pat Cassidy told CTV News at the construction site on Wednesday.

A day later, Cassidy told CTV News the May opening is “likely to change.”

Cassidy blamed the delays on a lack of labour and materials, COVID-19 and bad weather, but said he’s excited to bring baseball to Spruce Grove.

“It’s more than just a ballpark. This is about lifestyle. This is about community, about family, about bringing people together.”

Myshak Metro Ballpark will feature a 360-degree wraparound concourse, suites, party decks and a merchandise store. The ballpark will sport 2,200 lower bowl seats, 200 VIP Founders Club Seats, 420 VIP Skybox Suite Seats and additional general admission seating for up to 650 spectators on the grass berm and various patio outlets throughout the ballpark promenade. Housing and a microbrewery will be located off left field, with a amphitheater located on the opposite side of the brewery.

Rendering courtesy Edmonton Prospects.

RELATED STORIES: New for 2023: Myshak Metro Ballpark; Opening of new Edmonton Prospects ballpark delayed to 2023; Construction begins on new Edmonton Prospects ballpark development; Plan for new Edmonton Prospects ballpark unveiled; Edmonton awards RE/MAX Field lease to Gregg group; Prospects headed out of town; Edmonton Prospects Await Decision on RE/MAX Field Lease; Group Proposing Orem Owlz Move to Edmonton; Edmonton to Seek New RE/MAX Field Lease; Edmonton Prospects Pitch RE/MAX Field Upgrades