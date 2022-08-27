Legends cancel doubleheader after Lexington ballpark shooting this morning

Tonight’s doubleheader between the Atlantic League’s Legends and Wild Health LexingtonGenomes was canceled by ownership after a Lexington ballpark shooting at 1:48 a.m. at a private event at Wild Health Field.

The two teams share the ballpark. Faith and Family Night was scheduled for tonight, followed by post-game fireworks.

Seven people were injured in the initial ballpark shootings, with two more subsequently injured after the fighting continued outside the ballpark area.

Tonight’s doubleheader has been canceled pic.twitter.com/VzfInm2bwF — Lexington Legends (@LexingtonLegend) August 27, 2022

The following statement was issued by the team:

“We are cooperating with the Lexington Police to assist their investigation into this shooting hoping to bring accountability to whomever is responsible,” said CEO Andy Shea said. “We have been asked not to discuss the specifics of the situation due to the ongoing criminal investigation. However, I can say, the Stadium regularly houses events including charity events, little league team events, birthday parties, office get-togethers, and other community gatherings outside of baseball. At all events, including those mentioned, trained and professional security are always present ensuring all applicable codes, regulations and standards are followed.”