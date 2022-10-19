AutoZone Park upgrades pitched by Memphis

We could see AutoZone Park upgrades by the 2025 season, as the city of Memphis is pursuing funding for a $685-million refresh of the city’s sporting facilities.

Currently the ballpark serves as home of the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A; International League) and USL Championship’s Memphis 901 soccer team. But the refresh also calls for a new home for the soccer team, clearing the way for any AutoZone Park renovations to be aimed at making the ballpark a baseball-only venue once again. In addition, money would be spent to ensure the ballpark meets the new MLB standards for MiLB ballparks. In addition, money would be spent to ensure the ballpark meets the new MLB standards for MiLB ballparks. Work would be completed in time for the 2025 season.

The $684 million refresh of Memphis sporting facilities, including the aforementioned AutoZone Park, FedExForum and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The plan is not final and contingent on $350 million in cash from the state of Tennessee and a rise in the local hotel tax from 3.5 percent to 5 percent, which will require legislative approval. Other potential tax rebates, including car-rental and sales taxes extensions, could also be part of the funding request. The deal would also include an extension of the Redbirds’ lease with the city.

There has already been some $5 million in funds earmarked for AutoZone Park upgrades through the city’s Accelerate Memphis program, and any new funding for the refresh would be in addition to these funds.

