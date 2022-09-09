Brewers again revamping Restaurant To Be Named Later

The Milwaukee Brewers are once again revamping American Family Field’s Restaurant To Be Named Later, as the preps a new concept for the 2023 MLB season.

Restaurant To Be Named Later debuted in the 2020 season, taking over Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill’s left-field corner location. In that iteration the restaurant was operated by Delaware North Sportservice with a Sconnie focus.

Work on the new concept begins soon, and the Restaurant will be closed except on home game days. It will remain closed all days throughout the offseason as the design and construction team focus solely on renovations.

Through the remainder of the 2022 season, the Restaurant To Be Named Later will open on home game days 90 minutes before first pitch to ticketed fans.

“We are looking forward to unveiling the amazing plans we have for this space,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President–Business Operations. “This initiative involves a complete reimagination of the facility with a new concept that will be a great fit for the space and fan expectations.”

The overhaul is the second major renovation this year for the Brewers and American Family Field: The team replaced the Stadium Club with X-Golf America, billed as a state-of-the-art year-round indoor entertainment venue.

RELATED STORIES: Goodbye Stadium Club, hello golf clubs at American Family Field; New Miller Park Restaurant on Tap for 2020