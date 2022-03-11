Goodbye Stadium Club, hello golf clubs at American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers are replacing the Stadium Club at American Family Field with X-Golf America, billed as a state-of-the-art year-round indoor entertainment venue.

The 11,000-square-foot facility, set to open late in the 2022 baseball season, will be open year-round, during Brewers games, and on non-game days. Located in what was previously the Stadium Club on the Club Level, the X-Golf facility will feature seven state-of-the-art, indoor golf simulator bays over two floors–with three bays that offer expansive views of the playing field. Featuring traditional country club and mid-century modern décor, the space will also boast two full bars and unique seating areas with great views of the game. Delaware North, the official concessionaire of American Family Field, is partnering with local vendors to create a menu of specialty drinks and pub fare that will be available for fans year-round including all Brewers home games.

We’ve seen several teams scrap the traditional, exclusive stadium club in favor of more egalitarian spaces. The Cleveland Indians are scrapping the Terrace Club at Progressive Field in favor of a more casual sports bar. The Minnesota Twins renovated the Metropolitan Club at Target Field into a more casual sports bar open to all. It went from being a stuffy, underused space into one of the busiest areas of the ballpark. High-level clubs are the sorts of things that sound good on paper but end up being underused on a regular basis. The Johnson Controls Stadium Club was limited to suite holders, Associated Bank credit-card holders and invited guests, while also being available for special events.

The X-Golf America facility will be owned and operated by Shawn DeMain and Luke Larson, in partnership with Milwaukee Brewers. It will feature simulation bays with virtual-reality golfing using a combination of cameras, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software.

“We are pleased to partner with X-Golf to bring an approachable and interactive experience to American Family Field that fans can enjoy year-round,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations via press statement. “Merging two great passions of our fans – baseball and golf – will add a new element of fun and engagement at the ballpark.”

Fans will be able to make reservations to reserve simulators on game days (Brewers game tickets are required). X-Golf at American Family Field will also be home to golf leagues and tournaments throughout the year. Open seven days a week, regular operating hours on non-game days and more information about reservations and leagues will be available later this summer.

The goal is to make American Family Field a year-round destination. The Restaurant to Be Named Later is open Wednesday through Sundays,