Personnel news: Lexington County, Fredericksburg

We have personnel news today from the Lexington County Blowfish (summer collegiate; Coastal Plain League) and Fredericksburg Nationals (Single-A; Carolina League).

Tony Baldwin is the new General Manager of the Blowfish, bringing nearly two decades of experience in collegiate athletics in the areas of sales, marketing and communications.



“Vicki and I believe Tony’s sales and marketing experience, enthusiasm, determination and love for the game will fit in beautifully with our team and community,” said Co-Owner Bill Shanahan via press release. “We couldn’t be more excited to have him lead the Blowfish. Paired with seven-year veteran and Assistant General Manager Matt Jinnette, our management team is now complete and the future looks brighter than ever at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.”

Baldwin recently held the position of Vice President of Marketing for both the Macon Bacon and Florence Flamingos of the Coastal Plain League. Among his many tasks, he oversaw the marketing strategy for both clubs, including social media management, paid social campaigns, email marketing, merchandise and website population.

Before moving to Macon, Ga., Baldwin was the Assistant Athletics Director for Digital Strategy and Corporate Sponsorships at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, and also spent six years working at UTSA in San Antonio, Texas. A former collegiate baseball player at Concordia University-Ann Arbor, where he also received his bachelor’s degree in Communication, Baldwin went on to earn a master’s degree in College Student Personnel from Arkansas Tech University in 2011.

Tony and his wife, Martha, are new residents of Lexington County, having recently moved from Macon. Martha is the new office manager for Lexington Women’s Care in Chapin, part of Lexington Medical Center’s Network of Care Partners.

“It’s a great honor to accept the position of general manager of the Lexington County Blowfish,” said Baldwin via press release. “I want to thank Bill and Vicki Shanahan for this tremendous opportunity. I’m excited to create a great experience for our fans and continue providing affordable family entertainment in Lexington County.”

The Fredericksburg Nationals announced the promotions of Tory Goodman to their new Vice President of Partnerships and David Woodard to Vice President of Ticket Sales and Operations.

Goodman started with the Fredericksburg Nationals as their Director of Partnerships when the team moved from Woodbridge in 2019. He previously spent four seasons with the Jackson Generals (Class AA; Southern League) in their sales and ticketing department.

“Tory has truly turned Virginia Credit Union Stadium into a network for the business community in Fredericksburg,” Nick Hall, Executive Vice President with the team, said via press release. “His leadership with the staff and reputation in the community made this the sensible next step for the continued success of the FredNats sponsorship, partnership and marketing department.”

During his time with the FredNats, Goodman has overseen all corporate partnership initiatives.

Woodard joined the Fredericksburg Nationals in 2020 as their Director of Ticketing. David previously worked for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Reno Aces and the Charlotte Knights.

“For the second consecutive season, the FredNats will finish near the top of all of Single-A in attendance and ticket sales,” Hall said. “This is not only a testament to the community of Fredericksburg, but also the ticket department, which has been led and navigated by Dave. He has fully turned our stadium to a destination not just for people in Fredericksburg, but for Minor League Baseball fans across the country.”