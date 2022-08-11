X-Golf at American Family Field set to open Sept. 16

X-Golf at American Family Field, featuring seven state-of-the-art, indoor golf simulator bays in the left-field corner of the Milwaukee Brewers home, is set to open Sept. 16.

The 11,000-square-foot facility, set to open late in the 2022 baseball season, will be open year-round, during Brewers games, and on non-game days. Located in what was previously the Stadium Club on the Club Level, the X-Golf facility will feature seven state-of-the-art, indoor golf simulator bays over two floors–with three bays that offer expansive views of the playing field. Featuring traditional country club and mid-century modern décor, the space will also boast two full bars and unique seating areas with great views of the game. Delaware North, the official concessionaire of American Family Field, is partnering with local vendors to create a menu of specialty drinks and pub fare that will be available for fans year-round including all Brewers home games.

“We are looking forward to opening X-Golf at American Family Field and offering fans a fun and engaging way to combine two great Wisconsin passions – Brewers baseball and golf,” said Brewers President Business Operations Rick Schlesinger via press release. “The experience will be approachable, interactive and welcome fans of all skill levels to enjoy the facility year-round, as well as offering a truly special view of play on game days.”

“We are incredibly excited for the grand opening of X-Golf American Family Field,” said X-Golf America CEO and President Ryan D’Arcy via press release. “This venue is going to be such an electrifying environment for everyone, from avid golfers and Brewers fans, to casual players and private party or corporate events.”

X-Golf offers simulation bays with unparalleled accuracy and virtual reality golfing using a combination of cameras, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. The venue will be owned and operated by Shawn DeMain and Luke Larson, in partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers. DeMain and Larson are also owners of the X-Golf Appleton, X-Golf Brookfield and X-Golf Mequon locations.

The golf area will be open seven days a week, on both game days and non-game days. For more information on hours and reservations, check out the Brewers website.

We’ve seen several teams scrap the traditional, exclusive stadium club in favor of more egalitarian spaces. The Cleveland Indians are scrapping the Terrace Club at Progressive Field in favor of a more casual sports bar. The Minnesota Twins renovated the Metropolitan Club at Target Field into a more casual sports bar open to all. It went from being a stuffy, underused space into one of the busiest areas of the ballpark. High-level clubs are the sorts of things that sound good on paper but end up being underused on a regular basis. The Johnson Controls Stadium Club was limited to suite holders, Associated Bank credit-card holders and invited guests, while also being available for special events.

Image courtesy X-Golf.

RELATED STORIES: Goodbye Stadium Club, hello golf clubs at American Family Field