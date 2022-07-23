MLB unveils 2023 All-Star Game logo

We have the 2023 All-Star Game logo, featuring a distinctive Pacific Northwest theme, as unveiled by Major League Baseball and the Seattle Mariners.

“This logo is inspired by our fans, our community and our region,” Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations, said via press release. “Now that we’ve unveiled the logo, the countdown is officially on! We can’t wait to host the next All-Star game in T-Mobile Park and show all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer.”

Important design elements in the 2023 All-Star Game logo include Northwest Green woven throughout, the compass star pointing Northwest, and the shape of the logo representing the Pacific Northwest five-state region. The Space Needle is purposefully tucked within the trees and Mount Rainier.

This will be the second time the ballpark has hosted the MLB All-Star Game. The first was in 2001 when the ballpark was known as Safeco Field. It was best known as the final All-Star Game for two legends of the game, Cal Ripken Jr. (who homered to drive in the first run of the game) and Tony Gwynn. It was a big night for the Mariners on the field, with Freddy García the winning pitcher and Kazuhiro Sasaki picking up the save. Seattle also hosted the All-Star Game in 1979 at the Kingdome. The Mets’ Lee Mazzilli was the star in a 7-6 NL win, tying the game in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer and then walking in the winning run off the Yankees’ Ron Guidry.

In the last two years T-Mobile Park has undergone a series of renovations, including the overhaul of several group spaces.

The game is set for July 2023, but specific dates and ticket prices have not been announced. The Mariners will begin the sales process by offering season-ticket holders priority access to purchase 2023 All-Star Week ticket strips.

RELATED STORIES: T-Mobile Park to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game;