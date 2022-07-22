Northwoods League hosting two divisional All-Star Games in 2023

An interesting approach for a summer-collegiate league spread across eight states and provinces: in 2023 the Northwoods League will hold two All-Star Games in Traverse City and Bismarck, featuring divisional matchups.

The Bismarck Larks (ND) play out of historic Bismarck Municipal Stadium, while the Traverse City Pit Spitters (MI) call Turtle Creek Stadium home (We recommend visits to both venues.) This will be the first time that the league will hold two All-Star Games featuring players exclusively from each division.

“Having two All-Star games gives cities that geographically would be unable to host a chance to do so, gives more outstanding players visibility, and highlights the depth of talent produced annually in the Northwoods League’s two divisions,” said Northwoods League Chairman Dick Radatz, Jr. via press release.

The Bismarck Larks will be hosting their first All-Star Game in their seventh season of play.

“Bismarck is honored to host the 2023 Northwoods League All Star Game in the Great Plains Division,” said John Bollinger, Owner/CEO of the Larks. “I’m excited for our fans to take part in this amazing event and showcase to the entire league what a sold-out night is like at historic Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, home of Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.”

The Traverse City Pit Spitters will also be hosting their first All-Star Game after winning championships in their first two seasons of play in 2019 and 2021.

“We are thrilled that some of the best college baseball players from around the country will get to experience Traverse City next summer. Having an opportunity to show off our ballpark and this community to fans from all around the NWL is something we’ve been looking forward to since we launched in 2019,” said Pit Spitters CEO Joe Chamberlin. “I know our staff is going to make sure we put on a show and find some exciting ways to highlight why Traverse City is one of the best summertime destinations in the country.”