121 Financial Ballpark up for three-year $25 million renovation, per Jacksonville mayor

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will announce $25 million for upgrades to 121 Financial Ballpark, home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A; International League), as he releases information today on upcoming capital improvement projects.

The three-year project is part of the mayor’s annual budget address today.

The ballpark has seen changes in recent years; in 2016 the team announced modest upgrades to what was then the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, including a new left-field Tiki Terrace, group seating area and suite renovations, costing $1.8 million. This round of upgrades will be more comprehensive, including the addition of a new right-field entrance replacing the current bleacher section, upgraded concessions, overhauled team offices and changes to clubhouse and player spaces to meet the new MiLB facility specs.

All in all, this is the first major renovation of 121 Financial Ballpark since it opened for the 2003 season as a Double-A ballpark.

We’re seeing plenty of activity among MiLB teams to meet the new specs, with owners needing to have plans in place in 2023. Whether they all do is another matter, of course, and while we’ll undoubtedly see a few teams announce they won’t make it, there are other cities unexpected stepping up to the plate–as yet unannounced.

Photo courtesy Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.