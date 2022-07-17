Union: We won’t strike during 2022 All-Star Game festivities

The union representing vendors at Dodger Stadium say workers won’t strike during the 2022 All-Star Game festivities after sitting down for negotiations with ballpark concessionaire Levy Restauants.

Food and beverage workers authorized a Dodger Stadium All-Star Game strike, as 99 percent of the concessions workers approved a potential walk out, according to the Unite Here Local 11 union.

But threatening a strike isn’t the same as actually holding one, and when this move was first announced we noted there were no specific demands presented from workers to Levy. It worked: Levy came to the table for negotiations, and the union highlighted some of the terrible conditions faced by concessions workers. A strike would have shut down the game and other ASG festivities, with the MLB Players Association vowing not the cross picket lines, per Deadline:

“Unite Here Local 11 and Compass/Levy at Dodger Stadium have made substantial progress in our contract negotiations this week,” the union said in a statement. “On this basis, Local 11 has agreed not to strike during the All Star Game and related events.

“Both parties look forward to a successful All-Star Game and continued negotiations.”…

“The MLPBA stands in solidarity with Dodger Stadium concession workers represented by Unite Here Local 11,” the union said in a statement. “Like thousands of ballpark workers across the country, Local 11’s members are a vital yet under appreciated part of what makes our game great.

Talks between Levy and the union will continue.

RELATED STORIES: Vendors threaten Dodger Stadium All-Star Game strike