Elite Eight time in 2022 MiLB Single-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote

After some late vote surges and upsets of previous winners, it’s Elite Eight time in the 2022 MiLB Single-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote. Your obligatory admonition: your vote really does matter!

The eight teams making it through to this round were not the eight teams leading their bracket at the beginning of the last day of voting. But several late vote surges changed that, with former champs LECOM Park and Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium eliminated. We also saw two California League make the Elite Eight by just three votes and will face off in this round. The ballparks receiving the most votes in the Sweet Sixteen round: Atrium Health Ballpark, Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Segra Park, Joseph J. Riley Jr. Park, Hammond Stadium and Five County Stadium.

One thing to note: the old MiLN classifications and leagues are back—mostly. What was Low-A in the past is now Single-A, and we now have the traditional league names in use: Carolina League, Florida State League and California League on the Single-A level. This may be the most varied affiliated category, with a mix of spring-training facilities and former Triple-A and Double-A ballparks.

This listing isn’t the result of a formal grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes; how these ballparks have impacted in their communities, and noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry. We also tried to adjust rankings based on use and how appropriate these facilities are for both players and fans on the lowest affiliated level. One of the reasons we love working in baseball is that many industry folks, including many on the player side, are ballpark geeks, and we think this list reflects broad sentiment among those who know ballparks best. Last year’s Low-A champion, Atrium Health Ballpark, is our #1 seed.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below: