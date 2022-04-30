New for 2022: MCCU Field at C.O. Brown Stadium

The offseason makeover for the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (summer collegiate; Northwoods League) continues, with naming rights to its home field sold to Marshall Community Credit Union (MCCU), resulting in MCCU Field at C.O. Brown Stadium.

It has been an offseason of change for the former Battle Creek Bombers. In November 2021 the team was sold to former GM Brian Colopy, and in January Colopy announced a branding upgrade to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. Along with the naming-rights deal announced yesterday, the team also unveiled upgrades to the ballpark for the 2022 season.

First, the left-field deck, now named the “Bud Light Dog House,” will be renovated for group outings and events held on the deck. The team also announced that the MCCU Field playing surface will be receiving a facelift along with a new field tarp later this spring. The goal is to bring new community events and festivals to the ballpark.

The Battle Jacks also revealed plans to upgrade the main grandstand bleacher seats for the 2022 season. The first four rows of the grandstand bleachers will now have their very own food and drink rail, using recycled bleacher seats removed in order to make room for the food and drink rails. The team will also be revamping the kids zone area in the ballpark, with three new inflatables to be available at every home game. Also, a new addition to MCCU Field will be the wiffle ball field installed in the green space down the right field line that will be open to kids of all ages.

“Outside of the new team name this is the biggest announcement in the history of our organization,” Colopy said via press release. “MCCU has been an incredible supporter of the organization over the years and we are ecstatic about this new partnership and all of the things it will allow us to do for our fans, our players, and the entire Battle Creek community.”

“We are very excited about this opportunity to deepen our relationship with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks and the entire Battle Creek Community,” said Corrie Rozell, Marshall Community Credit Union’s CEO, via press release. “We want to do all we can to support the efforts being made to bring more fun, events, and entertainment to the area.”

MCCU Field at C.O. Brown Stadium opened in 1990 as home of the MiLB Michigan Battle Cats, Battle Creek Yankees and Southwest Michigan Devil Rays.

