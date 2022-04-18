Final Four time in MLB Best of the Ballparks vote

It’s PNC Park vs. Oriole Park and Oracle Park vs. Wrigley Field in the Final Four round of the 2022 MLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote.

We’ve seen a continuing trend in the 2022 MLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote: fans are pretty decisive, without too many close votes. Of the four votes in the Elite Eight round, there was only one close contest: fans chose Wrigley Field over Fenway Park by a slim 51.2-48.8% margin. The ballparks receiving the most votes in order: PNC Park, Oriole Park, Oracle Park and Wrigley Field.

The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets. Generally speaking, we divide these rankings into three tiers: elite (the top 13), outstanding (the middle 12) and in need of work (the bottom five). In the case of the bottom five, it’s no secret that MLB teams are seeking replacements or drastic renovations.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below: