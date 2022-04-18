SeaWolves, UPMC extend naming rights deal for UPMC Park

The home of the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A; Eastern League) will be known as UPMC Park through 2030, as the two sides extended their naming-rights deal.

In 2016, the SeaWolves and UPMC began their naming rights partnership of the downtown ballpark. Since that time, UPMC Park underwent over $20 million in renovations, including a new playing surface, expanded clubhouse and player development amenities, new scoreboards, a year-round Team Store, updated suites, and new hospitality spaces including the Stadium Club.

As a part of the continued relationship, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Hamot brands will be prominently displayed inside the ballpark with recognition on the scoreboard, home plate backstop, and playing turf behind home plate. In addition, the ballpark name will continue to be featured in the team’s communications, marketing and promotional efforts.

“We are thrilled to continue this extremely successful partnership with UPMC, a leading name in healthcare, and believe this extension shows the continued investment of UPMC in the Erie market,” SeaWolves Owner and CEO Fernando Aguirre said via press release. “A strong naming rights partner is one of the most critical aspects of operating a Minor League Baseball team. We are very proud to be associated with the premier Pennsylvania-based health care organization that offers great expertise in the health and well-being of professional athletes.”

“We are excited about continuing our partnership with the SeaWolves and doing our part to ensure Minor League Baseball has a presence in Erie for at least nine more years,” David Gibbons, market president, UPMC in Northwest Pa. and New York said via press release. “Our relationship with the organization has been mutually beneficial as we work together to support the Erie community. The SeaWolves have been exceptional partners, including Greg Coleman (President, Erie SeaWolves) and Fernando, and we look forward to working together for years to come.”