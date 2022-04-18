In memoriam: Patrick Day

It is with a heavy heart we pass along some very sad news: Patrick Day, well-known within the industry as Division President of Professional Sports Catering (PSC), passed away on April 15 after a sudden heart attack. UPDATED

Pat was 47. He was survived by wife Erica and daughters Emerson and Harper.

A celebration of his life will be held noon Thursday, April 21, at the Peoria Sports Complex, with a reception following. It will be broadcast via Zoom and Facebook. In lieu of flowers, a college fund is being set up for the benefit of daughters Emerson and Harper.

Many of us first got to know Pat during his tenures as a GM/exec with the Lansing Lugnuts (Midwest League), Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (Atlantic League) and the New Britain Bees (Atlantic League), and even more got to meet his during his time with PSC. He was a baseball lifer: you could find him during spring training at Goodyear Ballpark, overseeing operations there, or at one of many Minor League Baseball ballparks he served with PSC. We last saw Pat at the Orlando Winter Meetings and had a long, educational chat catching up after a COVID break, discussing the state of the game and where things were headed. If you were friends with him on Facebook or Instagram, you saw very regular posts about the time he spent with his family. His last Facebook post on April 15 featured birthday pictures of seven-year-old daughter Harper.

“Pat Day was one of the great forces in minor league baseball over the past 20 years,” said Tom Dickson, owner of the Lansing Lugnuts and CEO of Professional Sports Catering (PSC). “From his roles at the Lugnuts and Biscuits to his ascendency to Division President of PSC, Pat touched virtually every corner of MILB. But it’s Pat’s incredible spirit, optimism for life and love for his family that define him the most. His passing is a terrible loss for us all. He will be missed by many.”

He was the kind of person who was a key part of the baseball family, passionate both about baseball and pleasing people. We’ll miss him.

UPDATE: The Celebration of Life will be streamed via Zoom and Facebook.