Returning to MiLB: The Knoxville Smokies

When the Tennessee Smokies (Double-A South) move to a new Old City ballpark in the 2024 season, they’ll also return to a familiar moniker, as fans will welcome back the Knoxville Smokies.

It’s a familiar name used by the team before the move to Sevierville’s Smokies Stadium in 2000. The Knoxville Smokies name was used by various MiLB teams in 1925–1967 before being revived in 1993.

Why the second revival? It’s a condition of the team receiving public assistance for the new ballpark via the Knoxville Knox County Sports Authority and part of the new lease expected to be signed and approved in coming weeks.

As envisioned by Smokies owner Randy Boyd, the ballpark will be the centerpiece of $142 million in new development near Knoxville’s Old City area, including retail, residential, restaurants, and potentially a new downtown grocery store.

(No, we don’t expect the new logo to look like the one here. This dates back to the end of the Bill Meyer Stadium era of Knoxville baseball.)

