First approval for new Knoxville ballpark

The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for a new Tennessee Smokies (Double-A South) home, in the first step toward a ballpark-driving development in the city’s Old Town.

The vote for the rezoning from various industrial classifications to development was unanimous, as was expected. You can read the details of the proposed site plan here. Next up: consideration from the full Knoxville City Council a first meeting of a sports authority created to finance the facility, and consideration by the Knox County Commission.

The redevelopment of the 21.5-acre site is centered on a new ballpark for the Smokies, who currently play at the suburban Smokies Park. The proposed $142-million mixed-use development in Knoxville’s Old City area would be anchored by a new $65-million ballpark for the Smokies. That ballpark for the Smokies would be the economic fuel driving the privately financed mixed-use development featuring 630,000 square feet of residential, restaurants, retail and a grocery store in the ballpark vicinity. A sales tax implemented just for the ballpark events would be implemented to partially finance the ballpark construction.

The lease at Smokies Park ends at the end of the 2024 season.

Renderings courtesy Tennessee Smokies.

