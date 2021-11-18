Midland RockHounds update look for 50th anniversary season

Another in a series of rebranding to report: The Midland RockHounds (Double-A Central) unveiled new logos for the team’s 50th anniversary season while updating iconic mascot Rocky.

The new design is the first change to the team’s branding since the RockHounds / Oakland A’s era began in 1999. It will be not unfamiliar to RockHounds fans, but it adds a slew of small details that are staples of modern MiLB branding.

“The RockHounds logo we’ve had for the past 23 years has served us well,” said assistant general manager Jeff VonHolle in a press statement. “We think now is the perfect time to modernize the marks of the RockHounds by freshening up the logos to today’s industry standards.

“The new primary logo is a contemporary look that keeps the spirit of the primary logo we’ve had since the late 90’s, with a more professional appearance.”

“We felt it was time to update our primary logo and image,” said RockHounds general manager Monty Hoppel in a press statement. “And, at the same time, to build more secondary images that can be used, not only on apparel, but for promotional purposes including print, digital and outdoor signs.”

Hoppel added the new logo package gives the team “a fresh look while, at the same time, maintaining the RockHounds name and mascot.”

The primary logo, for instance, adds several small but notable details. Rocky wears an updated hard hat and sports ears. The at on Rocky’s shoulder now doubles as a rock hammer–the primary tool of a rockhound. And the bottom dog tag features a star, representing the state of Texas.

The club’s new logo package also includes multiple secondary logos. The unique “M” logo is formed by two rock hammers.

A second Rocky logo has the mascot wearing overalls and boots, complete with a tail.

A paw print logo is made up of oil drops, representing the West Texas oil industry.

And a baseball-specific alt logo features a ball wearing the hard hat.

The RockHounds’ new logo package was designed and produced by Dallas-based Torch Creative. The rebranding will also include new team caps and uniforms (home, road and alternate) which will be unveiled at a future date.