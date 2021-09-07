Patriots to return home after flooding

The Somerset Patriots (Double-A Northeast) will return home to TD Bank Ballpark this Friday, Sept. 10, after flooding from Tropical Storm Ida forced the team to play games in Hartford.

The Patriots were on the road when Ida struck New Jersey and TD Bank Ballpark was flooded (you can check out the footage here). As a result, the beginning of the Somerset Patriots-Hartford Yard Goats series was moved from New Jersey to Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

The flood waters did quickly recede from the ballpark, allowing the team to schedule a return for Friday, per a statement from Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry:

We are excited to announce that we should be all set to play our home games at TD Bank Ballpark this weekend.

These games are even a possibility because of the tireless work of our grounds crew, led by Dan Purner, our staff, and the amazing support of this community.

We look forward to being able to open the ballpark and show everyone just how resilient we all are here in New Jersey!

