New Winnipeg Goldeyes branding unveiled

We have some new Winnipeg Goldeyes branding to share with you, as the American Association franchise updates its look for the first time in team history.

The new look is considerably sleeker and more modern than the original Goldeyes logo. A goldeye is a freshwater fish considered a delicacy when smoked, with Lake Winnipeg known as a source of what many called Winnipeg goldeyes.

The new look for the classic name is certainly different; while the old uniform letter generally hewed to baseball conventions, the new look breaks past these conventions. Still, there are enough baseball references to let everyone know this is branding for a baseball team–subtle though it may be.