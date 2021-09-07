Mariners to require proof of vaccination, masks during playoffs

The Seattle Mariners will require proof of vaccination at T-Mobile Park should the team make the 2021 MLB playoffs, and mandate both indoor and outdoor mask usage beginning Friday.

The new protocols are the result of guidelines from Public Health — Seattle & King County announced today for a vaccine verification policy likely to take effect in October. Currently the Mariners are three games out in the Wild Card race.

“The evidence is clear — vaccination is safe and effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19. We are making this announcement now to give our Season Ticket Members and other fans the opportunity to get vaccinated before the requirement takes effect,” said Trevor Gooby, Seattle Mariners Sr. Vice President, Ballpark Operations, via press release. Additional details about vaccine verification for T-Mobile Park events will be communicated at a later date.

The team also announced all Mariners staff were informed on August 20 that they are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 4 as a condition of employment.

The new mask mandate also derives from Seattle & King County Public Health guidelines requiring masks at all outdoor events with 500 or more people in attendance. The Public Health order applies to fans ages five and older in all locations of T-Mobile Park, including seats and concourses. Masks are not required while fans are actively eating and drinking.

The first Mariners game where the mask mandate will be in effect is Friday, September 10, against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Employees working at T-Mobile Park have been required to wear masks since August 23.

RELATED STORIES: Blue Jays to require proof of vaccination for Rogers Centre admission;