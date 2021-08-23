Blue Jays to require proof of vaccination for Rogers Centre admission

We’re seeing this trend pop up across many sports: the Toronto Blue Jays will require fans attending games at Rogers Centre to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

The new requirement will apply to fans, staff, and guests aged 12 and older entering Rogers Centre beginning September 13, with tickets for the final 12 regular season home games of the season (September 13 to October 3) going on sale to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.

Face coverings will still be required for fans aged two and older while on Rogers Centre property, except when actively eating or drinking in designated seats or physically distanced areas. Fans aged 11 and younger are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result when accompanied by a parent or guardian that meets the entry requirements.

The requirement is also being imposed by the other professional sports teams in Toronto, including the operations of MLSE, which includes the Toronto Raptors (NBA) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), playing out of Scotiabank Arena, and Toronto FC (MLS), playing out of BMO Field.

But the Toronto teams are hardly alone. The Las Vegas Raiders unveiled a similar vaccination policy last week to begin the 2021 NFL season, and two NBA venues — Chase Center and Barclays Center — announced similar moves for all events beginning Sept. 13. We also expect more similar announcements before the beginning of the NFL and college football seasons.

In addition, more MLB teams are reinstating mask mandates at the ballpark. The latest: the Seattle Mariners will require masks in all indoor areas of the ballpark.

The mask mandate applies to fans ages five and older who are in public areas like Team Stores, bathrooms, indoor clubs and restaurants such as the All-Star Club, Diamond Club and Terrace Clubs, as well as indoor concourse areas such as the Terrace Club and Suite Level.

Masks are not required while fans are seated in their ticketed seats, in private suites, or while actively eating and drinking.

Although not required, the Mariners strongly encourage all fans, ages five and up, to wear masks, regardless of vaccine status, in all areas of the ballpark.