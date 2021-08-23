2021 summer collegiate attendance by average

With the addition of MiLB and independent teams to the mix and pandemic effects still being felt, the 2021 summer-collegiate numbers look much different when compared to 2019. Here are the averages.
First off: we have a new leader in the standings, where the Savannah Bananas led summer-collegiate teams in per-game attendance. The Bananas have a unique business model–the entire ballpark operates on an all-you-care-to-eat basis when it comes to ballpark staples–and team owner Jesse Cole is certainly one of the hardest-working people in all of baseball. His devotion to an elevated fan experience is noteworthy, and his work on livening the game has led to a devoted fan base.
When MLB contracted MiLB for the 2021 season, the entire Appalachian League shifted to the summer-collegiate world, several Short Season A and Double-A teams were shifted to the MLB Draft League, and other Short Season A NY-Penn League teams moved to other summer-collegiate leagues. The addition of those circuits and teams certainly swelled the ranks of summer-collegiate teams. And while the Appy League teams may have lost dates, many experienced a jump in per-game averages–as a whole, in fact, the Appalachian League saw a 10 percent rise in per-game average over 2019.
(Speaking of 2019: We decided to base our comparisons on the last full season, 2019. Many of these teams operated in 2020, albeit under very limited circumstances.)
Alas, we can’t bring you all the attendance figures for the six-team MLB Draft League: the league did not track attendance, and only two teams responded to our emailed requests for figures. But of the other former MiLB teams making the jump to summer collegiate, there were some definite success stories: under new ownership, the Batavia MuckDogs saw a substantial rise in per-game attendance, for instance, and the Clinton LumberKings saw a 28 percent increase in per-game attendance as well. (Not the same in Norwich or Auburn.)
One huge surprise: as you scroll to the end of this extremely long article, you’ll find we also listed the major summer-collegiate leagues and compiled their per-game averages. (We only listed the leagues where every team reported attendance.) Typically this ranking is led by the Northwoods League, but in 2021 we have a new champion: the venerable Cape Cod League paced the standings.
As we compiled these numbers and had a chance to chat with many team owners, front-office workers and league commissioners, one sentiment stood out: COVID-19 had a huge impact on attendance, even when teams were cleared for full capacity. (Conversely, most front-office types working for a team shifting from MiLB to summer collegiate did not see that being a huge factor in any lower numbers.) Another issue: virtually every team was hamstrung by uncertainty entering the season. This limited promotions planning, and when teams did receive permission for full houses, supply-chain issues limited those efforts as well. Take, for example, the Madison Mallards, the perennial champ on the summer-collegiate attendance front, replaced by the Bananas. The team began the season facing capacity restrictions at the Duck Pond, and when those were finally lifted, it turns out fans were still wary of attending an event. And with uncertainty at the beginning of the season, group-sales efforts were hamstrung. Just because fans can show up does not mean they will show up, a lesson we’re seeing on the pro soccer front this season. (Indeed: check out our Soccer Stadium Digest site to see how MLS, NWSL, USL Championship and USL League One numbers are all down significantly this year.)
Canada-U.S. border restrictions also impacted these numbers. The Canadian teams in the West Coast League did not partake of league play, while much of the Western Canadian Baseball League also skipped the 2021 season. A few teams in that league did play. Traditionally the Okotoks Dawgs are among the collegiate attendance leaders, and there was indeed baseball at Seaman Stadium with two Dawgs teams competing. We anticipate the likes of Okotoks and Victoria returning for the 2022 summer-collegiate season.
|#
|Team
|LGE
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|2019 AV
|+/-
|1
|Savannah Bananas
|CPL
|86,407
|23
|3,757
|4,205
|-0.11
|2
|Madison Mallards
|NorthWL
|124,407
|36
|3,450
|6,080
|-0.43
|3
|Pulaski River Turtles
|AppL^
|61,980
|20
|3,120
|2,821
|0.11
|4
|State College Spikes
|MLBDL^
|92,447
|32
|2,889
|3,217
|-0.10
|5
|Newport Gulls
|NECBL
|48,698
|20
|2,435
|2,409
|0.01
|6
|Elmira Pioneers
|PGL
|40,321
|17
|2,372
|2,821
|-0.16
|7
|Mahoning Valley Scrappers
|MLBDL^
|68,440
|29
|2,360
|2,745
|-0.14
|8
|Clinton LumberKings
|ProL^
|62,872
|27
|2,329
|1,816
|0.28
|9
|Johnson City Doughboys
|AppL^
|59,200
|26
|2,277
|2,519
|-0.10
|10
|St. Joseph Mustangs
|MINK
|53,904
|24
|2,246
|2,469
|-0.09
|11
|Chillicothe Paints
|ProL
|62,599
|28
|2,236
|2,037
|0.10
|12
|Chatham Anglers
|CCL
|39,839
|18
|2,213
|1,690
|0.31
|13
|Amarillo Sod Squad
|TCL
|41,509
|19
|2,185
|NA
|NA
|14
|Macon Bacon
|CPL
|42,979
|20
|2,149
|2,344
|-0.08
|15
|La Crosse Loggers
|NorthWL
|73,565
|36
|2,043
|2,603
|-0.22
|16
|Hyannis Harbor Hawks
|CCL
|36,327
|18
|2,018
|1,239
|0.63
|17
|Orleans Firebirds
|CCL
|36,527
|19
|1,922
|1,497
|0.28
|18
|Kenosha Kingfish
|NorthWL
|67,529
|36
|1,876
|2,520
|-0.26
|19
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|NorthWL
|67,161
|36
|1,866
|2,570
|-0.27
|20
|Portland Pickles
|WCL
|43,985
|24
|1,833
|2,252
|-0.19
|21
|Danville Dans
|ProL
|44,838
|25
|1,794
|1,556
|0.15
|22
|Batavia Muckdogs
|PGL^
|40,888
|23
|1,778
|784
|1.27
|23
|Bismarck Larks
|NorthWL
|63,028
|36
|1,751
|1,889
|-0.07
|24
|Harwich Mariners
|CCL
|30,953
|18
|1,720
|1,097
|0.57
|25
|Vermont Lake Monsters
|FCBL^
|63,104
|37
|1,706
|2,247
|-0.24
|26
|Burlington Sock Puppets
|AppL^
|44,911
|27
|1,663
|1,216
|0.37
|27
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|NorthWL
|59,464
|36
|1,652
|1,674
|-0.01
|28
|Cotuit Kettleers
|CCL
|27,985
|17
|1,646
|1,198
|0.37
|29
|Falmouth Commodores
|CCL
|27,229
|17
|1,602
|969
|0.65
|30
|Green Bay Booyah
|NorthWL
|50,591
|35
|1,445
|1,667
|-0.13
|31t
|Vermont Mountaineers
|NECBL
|28,501
|20
|1,425
|915
|0.56
|31t
|Corvallis Knights
|WCL
|34,200
|24
|1,425
|1,821
|-0.22
|33
|Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
|NECBL
|28,410
|20
|1,421
|1,309
|0.09
|34
|Bellingham Bells
|WCL
|33,853
|24
|1,411
|1,772
|-0.20
|35
|St. Cloud Rox
|NorthWL
|50,641
|36
|1,407
|1,633
|-0.14
|36
|Lafayette Aviators
|ProL
|40,985
|30
|1,366
|892
|0.53
|37
|Mankato MoonDogs
|NorthWL
|49,141
|36
|1,365
|1,343
|0.02
|38
|Wilmington Sharks
|CPL
|36,332
|28
|1,298
|1,244
|0.04
|39
|Williamsport Crosscutters
|MLBDL^
|38,324
|30
|1,277
|1,944
|-0.34
|40
|Greeneville Flyboys
|AppL^
|28,359
|23
|1,233
|1,322
|-0.07
|41
|Worcester Bravehearts
|FCBL
|36,875
|30
|1,229
|2,574
|-0.52
|42
|Kingsport Axmen
|AppL^
|24,542
|20
|1,227
|896
|0.37
|43
|Peninsula Pilots
|CPL
|27,602
|23
|1,200
|1,078
|0.11
|44
|Bristol State Liners
|AppL^
|22,561
|19
|1,187
|586
|1.03
|45
|Brewster Whitecaps
|CCL
|21,278
|18
|1,182
|962
|0.23
|46
|Wisconsin Woodchucks
|NorthWL
|40,040
|34
|1,178
|1,439
|-0.18
|47
|Lexington County Blowfish
|CPL
|30,239
|26
|1,163
|1,538
|-0.24
|48
|Nashua Silver Knights
|FCBL
|33,293
|29
|1,148
|1,156
|-0.01
|49
|Morehead City Marlins
|CPL
|26,273
|23
|1,142
|879
|0.30
|50
|Wilson Tobs
|CPL
|27,544
|25
|1,102
|1,382
|-0.20
|51
|Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
|NorthWL
|39,645
|36
|1,101
|1,354
|-0.19
|52
|Keene Swamp Bats
|NECBL
|21,775
|20
|1,089
|1,296
|-0.16
|53
|New Britain Bees
|FCBL#
|31,509
|29
|1,087
|2,080
|-0.48
|54
|Eau Claire Express
|NorthWL
|38,897
|36
|1,080
|1,312
|-0.18
|55
|Bourne Braves
|CCL
|19,415
|18
|1,079
|934
|0.16
|56
|Springfield Sliders
|ProL
|29,001
|27
|1,074
|1,031
|0.04
|57
|Holly Springs Salamanders
|CPL
|31,407
|31
|1,013
|1,079
|-0.06
|58
|Danville Otterbots
|AppL^
|25,737
|26
|990
|909
|0.09
|59t
|Y-D Red Sox
|CCL
|17,765
|18
|987
|1,330
|-0.26
|59t
|O’Fallon Hoots
|ProL
|23,682
|24
|987
|155
|5.37
|61
|North Shore Navigators
|NECBL*
|18,899
|20
|945
|1,222
|-0.23
|62
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|NorthWL
|33,981
|36
|944
|1,274
|-0.26
|63
|Willmar Stingers
|NorthWL
|33,661
|36
|935
|1,006
|-0.07
|64
|W. Nebraska Pioneers
|ExL
|28,856
|31
|931
|1,164
|-0.20
|65
|Ridgefield Raptors
|WCL
|21,943
|24
|914
|1,198
|-0.24
|66
|Pittsfield Suns
|FCBL
|19,828
|22
|901
|1,145
|-0.21
|67
|Burlington Bees
|ProL^
|25,080
|28
|896
|1,053
|-0.15
|68
|Asheboro Copperheads
|CPL
|18,746
|21
|893
|774
|0.15
|69
|Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
|NorthWL
|29,007
|34
|853
|975
|-0.13
|70t
|Waterloo Bucks
|NorthWL
|29,387
|35
|840
|972
|-0.14
|70t
|Tri-City Chili Peppers
|CPL
|18,469
|22
|840
|NA
|NA
|72
|Norwich Sea Monsters
|FCBL^
|28,507
|34
|838
|1,901
|-0.56
|73
|Rochester Honkers
|NorthWL
|30,032
|36
|834
|1,140
|-0.27
|74
|Elizabethton River Riders
|AppL^
|20,802
|25
|832
|811
|0.03
|75
|Port Angeles Lefties
|WCL
|19,759
|24
|823
|995
|-0.17
|76
|HP-Thomasville HiToms
|CPL
|20,818
|26
|801
|1,043
|-0.23
|77
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|NorthWL
|28,718
|36
|798
|1,036
|-0.23
|78
|Florence Redwolves
|CPL
|18,182
|23
|791
|812
|-0.03
|79
|Quincy Gems
|ProL
|21,972
|28
|785
|919
|-0.15
|80
|Valley Blue Sox
|NECBL
|12,903
|17
|759
|1,371
|-0.45
|81
|Bend Elks
|WCL
|17,358
|23
|755
|1,191
|-0.37
|82
|San Antonio Flying Chanclas
|TCL
|16,585
|22
|754
|NA
|NA
|83
|Normal CornBelters
|ProL
|16,839
|23
|732
|705
|0.04
|84t
|Rockford Rivets
|NorthWL
|25,212
|35
|720
|1,021
|-0.29
|84t
|Casper Horseheads
|ExL
|20,167
|28
|720
|739
|-0.03
|86
|Bluefield Ridge Runners
|AppL^
|16,484
|23
|717
|674
|0.06
|87
|NWI Oilmen
|MCL
|16,427
|23
|714
|NA
|NA
|88
|Charlottesville TomSox
|VBL
|11,675
|17
|687
|362
|0.90
|89
|Westfield Starfires
|FCBL
|17,139
|25
|686
|882
|-0.22
|90
|Badlands Big Sticks
|ExL
|21,912
|32
|685
|743
|-0.08
|91
|REX Baseball
|ProL
|15,724
|23
|684
|797
|-0.14
|92
|Battle Creek Bombers
|NorthWL
|23,231
|34
|683
|852
|-0.20
|93
|Princeton Whistlepigs
|AppL^
|16,303
|24
|679
|731
|-0.07
|94
|Duluth Huskies
|NorthWL
|23,902
|36
|664
|944
|-0.30
|95
|Walla Walla Sweets
|WCL
|15,708
|24
|655
|997
|-0.34
|96
|The Spartanburgers
|CPL
|18,222
|28
|651
|NA
|NA
|97
|Souris Vall. Sabre Dogs
|ExL
|18,851
|30
|628
|653
|-0.04
|98
|Wareham Gatemen
|CCL
|11,455
|19
|603
|828
|-0.27
|99
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|ProL
|16,747
|28
|598
|129
|3.64
|100
|Yakima Valley Pippins
|WCL
|14,118
|24
|588
|891
|-0.34
|101
|Upper Valley Nighthawks
|NECBL
|9,244
|16
|578
|408
|0.42
|102
|Mining City Tommyknockers
|ExL
|16,166
|29
|557
|NA
|NA
|103t
|Brockton Rox
|FCBL
|13,567
|25
|543
|1,310
|-0.59
|103t
|Cape Catfish
|ProL
|15,753
|29
|543
|633
|-0.14
|105
|Ocean State Waves
|NECBL
|10,507
|20
|525
|714
|-0.26
|106
|Cowlitz Black Bears
|WCL
|11,946
|24
|498
|590
|-0.16
|107
|Martinsville Mustangs
|CPL
|12,413
|25
|497
|781
|-0.36
|108
|Hastings Sodbusters
|ExL
|14,403
|30
|480
|572
|-0.16
|109
|Sanford Mainers
|NECBL
|8,583
|18
|477
|453
|0.05
|110
|Alton River Dragons
|ProL
|12,811
|28
|458
|NA
|NA
|111
|Pierre Trappers
|ExL
|13,092
|29
|451
|700
|-0.36
|112
|Bethesda Big Train
|CalR
|7,605
|17
|447
|433
|0.03
|113
|Wenatchee AppleSox
|WCL
|10,410
|24
|434
|936
|-0.54
|114
|Leesburg Lightning
|FCSL
|6,449
|15
|430
|557
|-0.23
|115
|Spearfish Sasquatch
|ExL
|12,979
|31
|419
|380
|0.10
|116
|North Adams SteepleCats
|NECBL
|7,786
|20
|389
|518
|-0.25
|117
|Forest City Owls
|CPL
|10,100
|26
|388
|390
|-0.01
|118
|Waynesboro Generals
|VBL
|6,550
|17
|385
|219
|0.76
|119
|Champion City Kings
|ProL
|9,838
|26
|378
|411
|-0.08
|120
|Bristol Blues
|FCBL
|6,712
|20
|336
|979
|-0.66
|121
|Royal Oak Leprechauns
|GLSCL
|6,951
|21
|331
|NA
|NA
|122
|Winchester Royals
|VBL
|5,263
|16
|329
|445
|-0.26
|123
|West Virginia Miners
|ProL
|8,425
|27
|312
|785
|-0.60
|124
|Front Royal Cardinals
|VBL
|5,784
|19
|304
|313
|-0.03
|125
|Lima Locos
|GLSCL
|5,041
|17
|297
|648
|-0.54
|126
|Danbury Westerners
|NECBL
|5,152
|18
|286
|348
|-0.18
|127
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|ProL
|7,656
|27
|284
|NA
|NA
|128
|Hamilton Joes
|GLSCL
|5,193
|20
|260
|392
|-0.34
|129
|New Market Rebels
|VBL
|4,410
|18
|245
|NA
|NA
|130
|Fremont Moo
|ExL
|7,371
|31
|238
|240
|-0.01
|131
|SS-T T-Bolts
|CalR
|3,039
|13
|234
|188
|0.24
|132
|Auburn Doubledays
|PGL^
|4,821
|21
|230
|1,158
|-0.80
|133
|Winnipesaukee Muskrats
|NECBL
|4,070
|18
|226
|292
|-0.23
|134
|Cincinnati Steam
|GLSCL
|3,539
|16
|221
|397
|-0.44
|135
|Wheat City Whiskey Jacks
|ExL
|6,392
|29
|220
|365
|-0.40
|136
|Genesee Rapids
|NYCBL
|3,269
|16
|204
|291
|-0.30
|137
|Richmond Jazz
|GLSCL
|3,838
|20
|192
|336
|-0.43
|138
|Woodstock River Bandits
|VBL
|3,075
|18
|171
|NA
|NA
|139
|Nevada Griffons
|MINK
|2,149
|13
|165
|184
|-0.10
|140
|Jersey Pilots
|ACBL
|1,830
|11
|159
|143
|0.11
|141
|Michigan Monarchs
|GLSCL
|3,183
|21
|152
|67
|1.27
|142
|Sioux Falls Sunfish
|ExL
|3,554
|31
|115
|NA
|NA
|143
|Mystic Schooners
|NECBL
|2,138
|20
|107
|153
|-0.30
|144
|Grand Lake Mariners
|GLSCL
|2,115
|21
|101
|NA
|NA
|145
|Alexandria Aces
|CalR
|1,460
|15
|97
|67
|0.45
|146t
|Hornell Dodgers
|NYCBL
|1,739
|19
|92
|163
|-0.44
|146t
|D.C. Grays
|CalR
|1,474
|16
|92
|60
|0.53
|148
|Canyon County Spuds
|ExL
|2,251
|31
|73
|NA
|NA
|149
|Sandusky Ice Haulers
|GLSCL
|1,345
|19
|71
|NA
|NA
|150
|Joliet Generals
|MCL
|1,064
|16
|67
|NA
|NA
|151
|Crestwood Panthers
|MCL
|969
|18
|54
|NA
|NA
|152
|Southland Vikings
|MCL
|1,291
|24
|54
|NA
|NA
|153
|Rochester Ridgemen
|NYCBL
|830
|16
|52
|NA
|NA
|154
|Chicago American Giants
|MCL
|835
|20
|42
|NA
|NA
|155
|Jet Box Baseball Club
|GLSCL
|645
|18
|36
|NA
|NA
|156t
|Oneonta Outlaws
|PGL
|550
|17
|32
|1,511
|-0.98
|156t
|Gaithersburg Giants
|CalR
|507
|16
|32
|100
|-0.68
|156t
|MCL Minutemen
|MCL
|743
|23
|32
|NA
|NA
|159
|Covington Lumberjacks
|VBL
|400
|14
|29
|NA
|NA
|160
|South County Braves
|CalR
|444
|17
|26
|45
|-0.42
|161
|Sanford River Rats
|FCSL
|226
|12
|19
|242
|-0.92
|162
|Winter Garden Squeeze
|FCSL
|282
|12
|19
|190
|-0.90
|163
|Niagara Power
|PGL
|300
|17
|18
|136
|-0.87
|164
|Galion Graders
|GLSCL
|275
|17
|16
|78
|-0.79
|165
|Baton Rouge Rougarou
|TCL
|243
|17
|14
|NA
|NA
|166
|Xenia Scouts
|GLSCL
|166
|19
|9
|9
|0.00
^Played 2019 in MiLB.
#Played 2019 in Atlantic League.
*Played 2019 as Hannibal Hoots.
**Played 2019 in the Futures League.
ACBL = Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League
AppL = Appalachian League
CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League
CCL = Cape Cod League
CPL = Coastal Plain League
EXL = Expedition League
FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League
FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League
GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League
MCL = Midwest Collegiate League
MINK = M.I.N.K. League
MLBDL = MLB Draft League
NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League
NorthWL = Northwoods League
NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League
PCBL = Pioneer Collegiate Baseball League
PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League
ProL = Prospect League
TCL = Texas Collegiate League
VBL = Valley Baseball League
WCL = West Coast League
Here are the league averages. We only list leagues where every team is reporting attendance.
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|2019AV
|+/-
|Cape Cod League
|268,773
|180
|1,493
|1,182
|0.26
|Appalachian League
|320,879
|233
|1,377
|1,254
|0.10
|Northwoods League
|981,040
|747
|1,313
|1,642
|-0.20
|Coastal Plain League
|425,733
|370
|1,151
|1,351
|-0.15
|Futures League
|243,822
|231
|1,056
|1,331
|-0.21
|Prospect League
|414,822
|428
|969
|856
|0.13
|NECBL
|213,378
|267
|799
|803
|0.00
|Expedition League
|165,994
|362
|459
|611
|-0.25