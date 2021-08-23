2021 summer collegiate attendance by average

With the addition of MiLB and independent teams to the mix and pandemic effects still being felt, the 2021 summer-collegiate numbers look much different when compared to 2019. Here are the averages.

First off: we have a new leader in the standings, where the Savannah Bananas led summer-collegiate teams in per-game attendance. The Bananas have a unique business model–the entire ballpark operates on an all-you-care-to-eat basis when it comes to ballpark staples–and team owner Jesse Cole is certainly one of the hardest-working people in all of baseball. His devotion to an elevated fan experience is noteworthy, and his work on livening the game has led to a devoted fan base.

When MLB contracted MiLB for the 2021 season, the entire Appalachian League shifted to the summer-collegiate world, several Short Season A and Double-A teams were shifted to the MLB Draft League, and other Short Season A NY-Penn League teams moved to other summer-collegiate leagues. The addition of those circuits and teams certainly swelled the ranks of summer-collegiate teams. And while the Appy League teams may have lost dates, many experienced a jump in per-game averages–as a whole, in fact, the Appalachian League saw a 10 percent rise in per-game average over 2019.

(Speaking of 2019: We decided to base our comparisons on the last full season, 2019. Many of these teams operated in 2020, albeit under very limited circumstances.)

Alas, we can’t bring you all the attendance figures for the six-team MLB Draft League: the league did not track attendance, and only two teams responded to our emailed requests for figures. But of the other former MiLB teams making the jump to summer collegiate, there were some definite success stories: under new ownership, the Batavia MuckDogs saw a substantial rise in per-game attendance, for instance, and the Clinton LumberKings saw a 28 percent increase in per-game attendance as well. (Not the same in Norwich or Auburn.)

One huge surprise: as you scroll to the end of this extremely long article, you’ll find we also listed the major summer-collegiate leagues and compiled their per-game averages. (We only listed the leagues where every team reported attendance.) Typically this ranking is led by the Northwoods League, but in 2021 we have a new champion: the venerable Cape Cod League paced the standings.

As we compiled these numbers and had a chance to chat with many team owners, front-office workers and league commissioners, one sentiment stood out: COVID-19 had a huge impact on attendance, even when teams were cleared for full capacity. (Conversely, most front-office types working for a team shifting from MiLB to summer collegiate did not see that being a huge factor in any lower numbers.) Another issue: virtually every team was hamstrung by uncertainty entering the season. This limited promotions planning, and when teams did receive permission for full houses, supply-chain issues limited those efforts as well. Take, for example, the Madison Mallards, the perennial champ on the summer-collegiate attendance front, replaced by the Bananas. The team began the season facing capacity restrictions at the Duck Pond, and when those were finally lifted, it turns out fans were still wary of attending an event. And with uncertainty at the beginning of the season, group-sales efforts were hamstrung. Just because fans can show up does not mean they will show up, a lesson we’re seeing on the pro soccer front this season. (Indeed: check out our Soccer Stadium Digest site to see how MLS, NWSL, USL Championship and USL League One numbers are all down significantly this year.)

Canada-U.S. border restrictions also impacted these numbers. The Canadian teams in the West Coast League did not partake of league play, while much of the Western Canadian Baseball League also skipped the 2021 season. A few teams in that league did play. Traditionally the Okotoks Dawgs are among the collegiate attendance leaders, and there was indeed baseball at Seaman Stadium with two Dawgs teams competing. We anticipate the likes of Okotoks and Victoria returning for the 2022 summer-collegiate season.

# Team LGE TOTAL GMS AV 2019 AV +/- 1 Savannah Bananas CPL 86,407 23 3,757 4,205 -0.11 2 Madison Mallards NorthWL 124,407 36 3,450 6,080 -0.43 3 Pulaski River Turtles AppL^ 61,980 20 3,120 2,821 0.11 4 State College Spikes MLBDL^ 92,447 32 2,889 3,217 -0.10 5 Newport Gulls NECBL 48,698 20 2,435 2,409 0.01 6 Elmira Pioneers PGL 40,321 17 2,372 2,821 -0.16 7 Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL^ 68,440 29 2,360 2,745 -0.14 8 Clinton LumberKings ProL^ 62,872 27 2,329 1,816 0.28 9 Johnson City Doughboys AppL^ 59,200 26 2,277 2,519 -0.10 10 St. Joseph Mustangs MINK 53,904 24 2,246 2,469 -0.09 11 Chillicothe Paints ProL 62,599 28 2,236 2,037 0.10 12 Chatham Anglers CCL 39,839 18 2,213 1,690 0.31 13 Amarillo Sod Squad TCL 41,509 19 2,185 NA NA 14 Macon Bacon CPL 42,979 20 2,149 2,344 -0.08 15 La Crosse Loggers NorthWL 73,565 36 2,043 2,603 -0.22 16 Hyannis Harbor Hawks CCL 36,327 18 2,018 1,239 0.63 17 Orleans Firebirds CCL 36,527 19 1,922 1,497 0.28 18 Kenosha Kingfish NorthWL 67,529 36 1,876 2,520 -0.26 19 Kalamazoo Growlers NorthWL 67,161 36 1,866 2,570 -0.27 20 Portland Pickles WCL 43,985 24 1,833 2,252 -0.19 21 Danville Dans ProL 44,838 25 1,794 1,556 0.15 22 Batavia Muckdogs PGL^ 40,888 23 1,778 784 1.27 23 Bismarck Larks NorthWL 63,028 36 1,751 1,889 -0.07 24 Harwich Mariners CCL 30,953 18 1,720 1,097 0.57 25 Vermont Lake Monsters FCBL^ 63,104 37 1,706 2,247 -0.24 26 Burlington Sock Puppets AppL^ 44,911 27 1,663 1,216 0.37 27 Traverse City Pit Spitters NorthWL 59,464 36 1,652 1,674 -0.01 28 Cotuit Kettleers CCL 27,985 17 1,646 1,198 0.37 29 Falmouth Commodores CCL 27,229 17 1,602 969 0.65 30 Green Bay Booyah NorthWL 50,591 35 1,445 1,667 -0.13 31t Vermont Mountaineers NECBL 28,501 20 1,425 915 0.56 31t Corvallis Knights WCL 34,200 24 1,425 1,821 -0.22 33 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks NECBL 28,410 20 1,421 1,309 0.09 34 Bellingham Bells WCL 33,853 24 1,411 1,772 -0.20 35 St. Cloud Rox NorthWL 50,641 36 1,407 1,633 -0.14 36 Lafayette Aviators ProL 40,985 30 1,366 892 0.53 37 Mankato MoonDogs NorthWL 49,141 36 1,365 1,343 0.02 38 Wilmington Sharks CPL 36,332 28 1,298 1,244 0.04 39 Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL^ 38,324 30 1,277 1,944 -0.34 40 Greeneville Flyboys AppL^ 28,359 23 1,233 1,322 -0.07 41 Worcester Bravehearts FCBL 36,875 30 1,229 2,574 -0.52 42 Kingsport Axmen AppL^ 24,542 20 1,227 896 0.37 43 Peninsula Pilots CPL 27,602 23 1,200 1,078 0.11 44 Bristol State Liners AppL^ 22,561 19 1,187 586 1.03 45 Brewster Whitecaps CCL 21,278 18 1,182 962 0.23 46 Wisconsin Woodchucks NorthWL 40,040 34 1,178 1,439 -0.18 47 Lexington County Blowfish CPL 30,239 26 1,163 1,538 -0.24 48 Nashua Silver Knights FCBL 33,293 29 1,148 1,156 -0.01 49 Morehead City Marlins CPL 26,273 23 1,142 879 0.30 50 Wilson Tobs CPL 27,544 25 1,102 1,382 -0.20 51 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters NorthWL 39,645 36 1,101 1,354 -0.19 52 Keene Swamp Bats NECBL 21,775 20 1,089 1,296 -0.16 53 New Britain Bees FCBL# 31,509 29 1,087 2,080 -0.48 54 Eau Claire Express NorthWL 38,897 36 1,080 1,312 -0.18 55 Bourne Braves CCL 19,415 18 1,079 934 0.16 56 Springfield Sliders ProL 29,001 27 1,074 1,031 0.04 57 Holly Springs Salamanders CPL 31,407 31 1,013 1,079 -0.06 58 Danville Otterbots AppL^ 25,737 26 990 909 0.09 59t Y-D Red Sox CCL 17,765 18 987 1,330 -0.26 59t O’Fallon Hoots ProL 23,682 24 987 155 5.37 61 North Shore Navigators NECBL* 18,899 20 945 1,222 -0.23 62 Lakeshore Chinooks NorthWL 33,981 36 944 1,274 -0.26 63 Willmar Stingers NorthWL 33,661 36 935 1,006 -0.07 64 W. Nebraska Pioneers ExL 28,856 31 931 1,164 -0.20 65 Ridgefield Raptors WCL 21,943 24 914 1,198 -0.24 66 Pittsfield Suns FCBL 19,828 22 901 1,145 -0.21 67 Burlington Bees ProL^ 25,080 28 896 1,053 -0.15 68 Asheboro Copperheads CPL 18,746 21 893 774 0.15 69 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders NorthWL 29,007 34 853 975 -0.13 70t Waterloo Bucks NorthWL 29,387 35 840 972 -0.14 70t Tri-City Chili Peppers CPL 18,469 22 840 NA NA 72 Norwich Sea Monsters FCBL^ 28,507 34 838 1,901 -0.56 73 Rochester Honkers NorthWL 30,032 36 834 1,140 -0.27 74 Elizabethton River Riders AppL^ 20,802 25 832 811 0.03 75 Port Angeles Lefties WCL 19,759 24 823 995 -0.17 76 HP-Thomasville HiToms CPL 20,818 26 801 1,043 -0.23 77 Kokomo Jackrabbits NorthWL 28,718 36 798 1,036 -0.23 78 Florence Redwolves CPL 18,182 23 791 812 -0.03 79 Quincy Gems ProL 21,972 28 785 919 -0.15 80 Valley Blue Sox NECBL 12,903 17 759 1,371 -0.45 81 Bend Elks WCL 17,358 23 755 1,191 -0.37 82 San Antonio Flying Chanclas TCL 16,585 22 754 NA NA 83 Normal CornBelters ProL 16,839 23 732 705 0.04 84t Rockford Rivets NorthWL 25,212 35 720 1,021 -0.29 84t Casper Horseheads ExL 20,167 28 720 739 -0.03 86 Bluefield Ridge Runners AppL^ 16,484 23 717 674 0.06 87 NWI Oilmen MCL 16,427 23 714 NA NA 88 Charlottesville TomSox VBL 11,675 17 687 362 0.90 89 Westfield Starfires FCBL 17,139 25 686 882 -0.22 90 Badlands Big Sticks ExL 21,912 32 685 743 -0.08 91 REX Baseball ProL 15,724 23 684 797 -0.14 92 Battle Creek Bombers NorthWL 23,231 34 683 852 -0.20 93 Princeton Whistlepigs AppL^ 16,303 24 679 731 -0.07 94 Duluth Huskies NorthWL 23,902 36 664 944 -0.30 95 Walla Walla Sweets WCL 15,708 24 655 997 -0.34 96 The Spartanburgers CPL 18,222 28 651 NA NA 97 Souris Vall. Sabre Dogs ExL 18,851 30 628 653 -0.04 98 Wareham Gatemen CCL 11,455 19 603 828 -0.27 99 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ProL 16,747 28 598 129 3.64 100 Yakima Valley Pippins WCL 14,118 24 588 891 -0.34 101 Upper Valley Nighthawks NECBL 9,244 16 578 408 0.42 102 Mining City Tommyknockers ExL 16,166 29 557 NA NA 103t Brockton Rox FCBL 13,567 25 543 1,310 -0.59 103t Cape Catfish ProL 15,753 29 543 633 -0.14 105 Ocean State Waves NECBL 10,507 20 525 714 -0.26 106 Cowlitz Black Bears WCL 11,946 24 498 590 -0.16 107 Martinsville Mustangs CPL 12,413 25 497 781 -0.36 108 Hastings Sodbusters ExL 14,403 30 480 572 -0.16 109 Sanford Mainers NECBL 8,583 18 477 453 0.05 110 Alton River Dragons ProL 12,811 28 458 NA NA 111 Pierre Trappers ExL 13,092 29 451 700 -0.36 112 Bethesda Big Train CalR 7,605 17 447 433 0.03 113 Wenatchee AppleSox WCL 10,410 24 434 936 -0.54 114 Leesburg Lightning FCSL 6,449 15 430 557 -0.23 115 Spearfish Sasquatch ExL 12,979 31 419 380 0.10 116 North Adams SteepleCats NECBL 7,786 20 389 518 -0.25 117 Forest City Owls CPL 10,100 26 388 390 -0.01 118 Waynesboro Generals VBL 6,550 17 385 219 0.76 119 Champion City Kings ProL 9,838 26 378 411 -0.08 120 Bristol Blues FCBL 6,712 20 336 979 -0.66 121 Royal Oak Leprechauns GLSCL 6,951 21 331 NA NA 122 Winchester Royals VBL 5,263 16 329 445 -0.26 123 West Virginia Miners ProL 8,425 27 312 785 -0.60 124 Front Royal Cardinals VBL 5,784 19 304 313 -0.03 125 Lima Locos GLSCL 5,041 17 297 648 -0.54 126 Danbury Westerners NECBL 5,152 18 286 348 -0.18 127 Johnstown Mill Rats ProL 7,656 27 284 NA NA 128 Hamilton Joes GLSCL 5,193 20 260 392 -0.34 129 New Market Rebels VBL 4,410 18 245 NA NA 130 Fremont Moo ExL 7,371 31 238 240 -0.01 131 SS-T T-Bolts CalR 3,039 13 234 188 0.24 132 Auburn Doubledays PGL^ 4,821 21 230 1,158 -0.80 133 Winnipesaukee Muskrats NECBL 4,070 18 226 292 -0.23 134 Cincinnati Steam GLSCL 3,539 16 221 397 -0.44 135 Wheat City Whiskey Jacks ExL 6,392 29 220 365 -0.40 136 Genesee Rapids NYCBL 3,269 16 204 291 -0.30 137 Richmond Jazz GLSCL 3,838 20 192 336 -0.43 138 Woodstock River Bandits VBL 3,075 18 171 NA NA 139 Nevada Griffons MINK 2,149 13 165 184 -0.10 140 Jersey Pilots ACBL 1,830 11 159 143 0.11 141 Michigan Monarchs GLSCL 3,183 21 152 67 1.27 142 Sioux Falls Sunfish ExL 3,554 31 115 NA NA 143 Mystic Schooners NECBL 2,138 20 107 153 -0.30 144 Grand Lake Mariners GLSCL 2,115 21 101 NA NA 145 Alexandria Aces CalR 1,460 15 97 67 0.45 146t Hornell Dodgers NYCBL 1,739 19 92 163 -0.44 146t D.C. Grays CalR 1,474 16 92 60 0.53 148 Canyon County Spuds ExL 2,251 31 73 NA NA 149 Sandusky Ice Haulers GLSCL 1,345 19 71 NA NA 150 Joliet Generals MCL 1,064 16 67 NA NA 151 Crestwood Panthers MCL 969 18 54 NA NA 152 Southland Vikings MCL 1,291 24 54 NA NA 153 Rochester Ridgemen NYCBL 830 16 52 NA NA 154 Chicago American Giants MCL 835 20 42 NA NA 155 Jet Box Baseball Club GLSCL 645 18 36 NA NA 156t Oneonta Outlaws PGL 550 17 32 1,511 -0.98 156t Gaithersburg Giants CalR 507 16 32 100 -0.68 156t MCL Minutemen MCL 743 23 32 NA NA 159 Covington Lumberjacks VBL 400 14 29 NA NA 160 South County Braves CalR 444 17 26 45 -0.42 161 Sanford River Rats FCSL 226 12 19 242 -0.92 162 Winter Garden Squeeze FCSL 282 12 19 190 -0.90 163 Niagara Power PGL 300 17 18 136 -0.87 164 Galion Graders GLSCL 275 17 16 78 -0.79 165 Baton Rouge Rougarou TCL 243 17 14 NA NA 166 Xenia Scouts GLSCL 166 19 9 9 0.00

^Played 2019 in MiLB.

#Played 2019 in Atlantic League.

*Played 2019 as Hannibal Hoots.

**Played 2019 in the Futures League.

ACBL = Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League

AppL = Appalachian League

CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League

CCL = Cape Cod League

CPL = Coastal Plain League

EXL = Expedition League

FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League

FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League

GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League

MCL = Midwest Collegiate League

MINK = M.I.N.K. League

MLBDL = MLB Draft League

NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League

NorthWL = Northwoods League

NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League

PCBL = Pioneer Collegiate Baseball League

PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

ProL = Prospect League

TCL = Texas Collegiate League

VBL = Valley Baseball League

WCL = West Coast League

Here are the league averages. We only list leagues where every team is reporting attendance.

TOTAL GMS AV 2019AV +/- Cape Cod League 268,773 180 1,493 1,182 0.26 Appalachian League 320,879 233 1,377 1,254 0.10 Northwoods League 981,040 747 1,313 1,642 -0.20 Coastal Plain League 425,733 370 1,151 1,351 -0.15 Futures League 243,822 231 1,056 1,331 -0.21 Prospect League 414,822 428 969 856 0.13 NECBL 213,378 267 799 803 0.00 Expedition League 165,994 362 459 611 -0.25