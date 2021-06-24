It’s Elite Eight time in High-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote

After some last-minute surges on the final day of voting in the previous round, it’s now Elite Eight time in the High-A MiLB Best of the ballparks fan vote.

We saw several close votes entering the final hours of voting, only to see the likes of Parkview Field and Truist Stadium snare or widen their leads. Also noteworthy: seven of the top 10 seeds are still in the running, including the top three seeds. Receiving the most votes in the Sweet Sixteen round: Modern Woodmen Field (Quad Cities River Bandits), Parkview Field (Fort Wayne TinCaps), Jackson Field (Lansing Lugnuts), Gesa Stadium (Tri-City Dust Devils) and Four Winds Field (South Bend Cubs).

This year’s High-A competition looks drastically different than previous High-A votes; the 2021 reorganization of Minor League Baseball eliminated the California, Carolina and Florida State Leagues, with many teams in that level of competition lowered to Low-A ball or eliminated completely. This High-A lineup contains most of the former Low-A Midwest League, several former Low-A Sally League teams, some former Carolina League teams, and several former Short Season A Northwest League and NY-Penn League teams. Of this new lineup, only the former Carolina League teams competed at the High-A level in prior years. Old name, new competition.

We know from marketing stats that a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third–fans, media, government–will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers–whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball–say about the best of the ballparks.

This was a challenge to seed: ballparks formerly in three levels of play, including Short Season A, were hard to compare. There is no uniformity at this level yet–there are ballparks here that are the pride of MiLB, and other ballparks are college facilities lacking a visitors clubhouse. And while we expect plenty of facility upgrades in coming years, they’re not all planned out or implemented. We will be eager to see what our readers think of the new High-A lineup. These seeds are based on previous rankings. Last year’s High-A champion, The Diamond (Lake Elsinore Storm), is now competing at the Low-A level.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below: