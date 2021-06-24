MLB, Audacy sign podcasting deal

Audacy is now the official digital audio and podcast partner of MLB and will produce and distribute official team and league podcast programming as part of a new sports podcast studio, 2400Sports.

Audacy is the former Entercom Communications. You may not know the name, but most of you have some interaction with Audacy regularly. Audacy owns and operates 39 all-sports stations across the country, and operates podcast companies Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios. Audacy also serves as the flagship home of 41 professional teams and over 50 Division 1 collegiate programs, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, and University of Michigan and University of Oregon, among others.

To launch the new production agreement, MLB and Audacy are working on a new flagship podcast series that revisits baseball’s most dramatic and thrilling postseason campaigns. The first installment, coming this fall, will take a deep dive into the Chicago Cubs’ historic march to the 2016 World Series championship. The series relives the on-field heroics from that momentous championship run and combines it with enlightening storytelling about the cast of characters that came together to make it possible.

Also, as part of its partnership with Major League Baseball, Audacy will work with all 30 clubs to develop new podcast content. The inaugural project will be a podcast partnership with the Boston Red Sox and will be focused on fan engagement and fan-created content. More details about this opportunity will be announced in the near future.

Additional original podcasts in development include a series on fathers and sons who played Major League Baseball, and a lifestyle/travel series exploring the unique cultures, traditions, and locations specific to various Major League ballparks. (Hey, we have one in the works, too!)