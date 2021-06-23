Big crowd on hand for Louisville reopening night

Another reopening night to note: The Louisville Bats drew a crowd of 10,131 to Louisville Slugger Field as the team celebrated a return to full capacity.

We’ve seen several MLB and MiLB teams run reopening promos to great success: the Los Angeles Dodgers, for example, drew a sellout crowd for their Reopening Day. In Louisville, there was a similar sense of relief as we approach full normalcy, and as a bonus the fans were treated to a game with plenty of Bats highlights. From the Louisville Courier-Journal:

“Box office baseball,” is how Bats manager Pat Kelly described the game that was highlighted by De Leon’s moonshot, which hung in the air for more than six seconds before splashing into the fans in the left field bleachers….

As vaccination rates increase and cases decrease, more events are returning to their traditional size, and for many, Tuesday’s game was a return to what was once considered normal.

“It feels like we’re almost waking up out of a dream,” Louisville Bats Executive Vice President Greg Galiette said Tuesday.

