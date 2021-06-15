MLB revamps ASG Fan Fest as Play Ball Park

As part of next month’s All-Star Game festivities at Coors Field, Major League Baseball announced an overhaul of what was formerly known as Fan Fest, with Play Ball Park to be run at the Colorado Convention Center.

Play Ball Park is billed as a 400,000-square-foot interactive fan experience blending baseball, softball, music, food, technology, shopping, fashion, mascots, legends of the game, former Olympians and more. Yes, that’s a lot to digest, to be sure, but it’s part of a trend in big sports events to feature larger and larger activities apart from the game itself. Legendary baseball and softball stars of the past will be on hand for autographs (the exact lineup will be announced closer to the event),

Tickets for the five-day All-Star event are free and now available. Admission is based on a timed entry into the convention center; fans can register for complimentary tickets at AllStarGame.com. Here are some of the activities:

Grab a bat and play baseball and softball from morning until night

Play ball in batting cages, pitching tunnels and on three indoor diamonds for all ages

Participate in demos, drills and play with rising stars, former All-Stars, coaches and Olympians

Fill your Instagram feed with pictures alongside legends of the game including Baseball Hall of Famers

Compete with friends and family in MLB The Show 21

Take a glimpse into the National Pastime’s rich history with exhibits curated by the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Exhibit directly from Cooperstown and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Snap pictures with the World Series Trophy and other MLB hardware

Rob home runs, steal bases and create your own highlight-reel moments in various baseball dream scenarios

MLB All-Star Week includes the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field (July 13), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 12), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game (July 11), PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9–13), plus a lineup of additional events taking place throughout Denver.