Las Vegas Ballpark snares AAA Best of the Ballparks win

For the second time in three years, readers of ballparkdigest.com selected Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, as their favorite Triple-A ballpark in the annual Best of the Ballparks fan vote.

“When Las Vegas Ballpark opened in 2019, it instantly set a standard for excellence in all of baseball,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “The Triple-A competition is easily the most competitive bracket among all the MiLB Best of the Ballparks votes, and the fans turned out in droves to select the home of the Las Vegas Aviators as their favorite. At a time when we’re finally heading back to normalcy after a terrible 2020, the huge number of readers participating in our fan votes is great news for everyone.”

The bracketed 30-ballpark competition, held through May, saw Las Vegas Ballpark receive over 62 percent of the vote over Huntington Park, home of the Columbus Clippers, in the finals. Overall, over 300,000 fans have voted so far in the annual fan competition, which runs through July.

“Las Vegas Ballpark opened in 2019 to public and critical acclaim as a top-notch facility for our city’s beloved team, the Las Vegas Aviators,” said Don Logan, Las Vegas Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer. “After an exciting and very successful first year, the global events of 2020 shuttered the Ballpark for an entire year, so to receive this honor once again as Ballpark Digest’s Best Triple-A Ballpark for 2021 is especially meaningful. We can’t wait to share the news with all our fans who will soon join us as we open the Ballpark to full capacity. Baseball will help our city to heal as we come together at our beautiful Las Vegas Ballpark to cheer on our hometown team. We thank all our fans who voted for Las Vegas Ballpark, and we deeply appreciate this recognition from Ballpark Digest.”

As noted, this is not the first time Las Vegas Ballpark has been honored by Ballpark Digest. In 2019 Las Vegas Ballpark was named Ballpark of the Year in the annual Ballpark Digest Awards, cited as the best new facility in both Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball. That year also saw Las Vegas Ballpark selected by fans as the winner in the annual Ballpark Digest Best of the Ballparks fan vote for Triple-A facilities.

Other fan favorites in the 2021 Best of the Ballparks fan vote include Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Detroit Tigers (Grapefruit League); Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Arizona Diamondbacks/Colorado Rockies (Cactus League); O’Brate Stadium, Oklahoma State University (college baseball); and PNC Park, Pittsburgh Pirates (Major League Baseball).