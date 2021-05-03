Schwechheimer to be remember on Wind Surge jersey patches

Amidst all the hoopla surrounding the launch of the 2021 MiLB season, there’s one note of sadness: late Managing General Partner Lou Schwechheimer will be remembered via jersey patches on Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Central) uniforms.

Schwechheimer was the driving force behind the return of affiliated baseball to Wichita and the construction of Riverfront Stadium. He passed away in July 2020 due to complications after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The patch, designed by well-known graphic designer Todd Radom, features Lou Schwechheimer with a corner of Riverfront Stadium in the background, and Lou’s signature below.

“It was a very organic decision to have the patch,” said Wind Surge managing partner Jordan Kobritz via press statement. “We were discussing how to best honor Lou this season, and while we were still in conversation Todd brought the patch to us, and immediately we knew that was it.”

“Lou truly believed in minor league baseball, and he saw the Wind Surge and Riverfront Stadium becoming a part of the Wichita community for decades to come,” said Jane Schwechheimer, Lou’s wife and majority General Partner of the Wind Surge. “To have him out on the field with the team every night is such a wonderful celebration of the commitment and passion that he had for our organization and baseball.”

Radom worked on several projects for Lou Schwechheimer, including designing the Wichita Wind Surge identity.

“Helping pay tribute to my friend Lou was truly a labor of love. I think of him every single day, and I know that his vision, his generous spirit, and his abiding love for the game of baseball will forever be embedded in the soul of the club.” Said Radom.

“Seeing the patch makes me smile,” said Jane Schwechheimer, “Lou used to say Todd captured the magic when creating our team logos, and here Todd perfectly captured the spirit of Lou.”

The Lou patch will be featured on the Wind Surge home, road, and alternate jerseys for the 2021 season.

