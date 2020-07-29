In memoriam: Lou Schwechheimer

Lou Schwechheimer, majority owner and general partner of the Wichita Wind Surge (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League), has passed away due to complications after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He was 62.

Schwechheimer was the driving force behind the return of affiliated baseball to Wichita and the construction of Riverfront Stadium. After spending 35 years with the Pawtucket Red Sox (Class AAA; International League) Schwechheimer formed a group that purchased two minor-league teams, the Charlotte Stone Crabs (High A; Florida State League) and the New Orleans Baby Cakes, which were moved to Wichita, KS for the 2020 season.

“There are no words to express the loss of the entire Wind Surge family,” said SVP/GM Jared Forma. “Lou was truly one of a kind, someone who never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends, which included an extended baseball family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lou’s wife and daughter at this difficult time.

“The Wind Surge team will work tirelessly to fulfill Lou’s dreams and visions for the great city of Wichita, a place he was proud to call home. We will ensure his legacy lives forever at Riverfront Stadium,” Forma said.