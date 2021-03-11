Final Four time in Grapefruit League Best of the Ballparks vote

Fans mostly followed the seedings in the 2021 Grapefruit League Best of the Ballparks voting, leading to a Final Four featuring a familiar set of ballparks.

Receiving the most votes in the second round of the Grapefruit League Best of the Ballparks vote: LECOM Park (Pittsburgh Pirates), CoolToday Park (Atlanta Braves), Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium (Detroit Tigers) and JetBlue Park (Boston Red Sox). There were a few close votes: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium won by only 11 votes over Ed Smith Stadium (Baltimore Orioles), and JetBlue Park won by only 20 votes over Hammond Stadium (Minnesota Twins). So we have a very solid Final Four in place.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented, and you can view the results to date in the brackets graphic at the bottom of this page once we hit the second round. Vote below: