Final Four time in Cactus League Best of the Ballparks vote

The votes were not particularly close in the Elite Eight round of the Cactus League Best of the Ballparks vote, leading us to a Final Four round that should be closer.

Despite the lopsided voting, more people have voted in the first two rounds of the 2021 Cactus League Best of the Ballparks vote than in the entire 2020 competition. So we’re off to a great start.

The ballparks receiving the most votes in the Elite Eight round: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies), Camelback Ranch-Glendale (Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers), Peoria Stadium (San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners) and Sloan Park (Chicago Cubs). So on we go to the Final Four!

