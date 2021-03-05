Grapefruit League Best of the Ballparks vote moves to Elite Eight round

After a first round with few upsets, our annual Best of the Ballparks 2021 fan vote for Grapefruit League ballparks moves to the second round, with eight contenders at hand. So vote!

If you are a new reader of this site, this is your introduction to what’s become an annual highlight for us: a series of fan votes on spring training, MLB, MiLB, independent and summer-collegiate ballparks, where fans choose their favorites. The first round is in the books, and we’re to the round of eight, which includes some interesting and quite accidental matchups, including LECOM Park (Pittsburgh Pirates) vs. BayCare Ballpark (Philadelphia Phillies) and Hammond Stadium (Minnesota Twin) vs. JetBlue Park (Boston Red Sox).

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented, and you can view the results to date in the brackets graphic at the bottom of this page once we hit the second round. Vote below: