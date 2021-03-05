Cactus League Best of the Ballparks vote moves to Elite Eight round

An intriguing set of brackets has emerged in the Elite Eight round of our annual Best of the Ballparks 2021 fan vote for Cactus League ballparks–so vote already!

Admittedly, the first round of Cactus League voting is a little boring: To create a traditional 16-entry bracketed vote, six byes are part of the mix. So there were only two true competitive votes in the mix, but the response was tremendous, and we’re at an Elite Eight round with several intriguing and totally accidental matchups. You know what to do.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented, and you can view the results to date in the brackets graphic at the bottom of this page once we hit the second round. Vote below: