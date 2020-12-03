National Pro Fastpitch to sit out 2021 season

The National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) league will sit out for a second season in a row, as international COVID-19 quarantines and U.S. venue issues lead to the decision.

NPF has a unique structure, with teams working directly with international fastpitch teams. It also serves as a training circuit for Olympic teams, but 2021 was shaping up to be a shortened season anyway because of the one-year delay of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Add to that quarantine requirements imposed on the international teams participating in NPF: Olympic teams of Australia (Aussie Peppers), Canada (Canadian Wild), and Mexico (Cleveland Comets) would be hindered with entrance and exit requirements that would inevitably include practice and training-limiting quarantines, along with general issues of player health and safety.

According to a league press release, planning for a 2022 season will commence once the issues of safety for fans, players and staff, have been resolved.

The NPF affiliate teams consist of the Aussie Peppers of Minnesota, Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois, Chicago Bandits, Cleveland Comets, and California Commotion.

