Win a free Baseball Thesaurus!

The holidays are upon us, so it’s time to begin compiling and addressing wish lists. And we want to help. Our weekly book giveaway begins with The Baseball Thesaurus, your definitive guide to the lingo of America’s Pastime.

Sluggers deposit Ballantine Blasts in the nosebleeds. A lumberjack sits dead red, hoping for number one in his wheelhouse, only to be crossed up by an Uncle Charlie. A pitcher’s mound is divided between the horseshoe and the tabletop. Broadcaster Jesse Goldberg-Strassler chronicles the colorful language of baseball—like a home run being a roundtripper, four-bagger, dinger, tater, or jack—and explains the history behind these terms.

Five lucky winners will receive a print copy of The Baseball Thesaurus! To be eligible, subscribe to the August Publications Book News newsletter (link here: https://conta.cc/3nECnMP) and then let us know on Facebook or Instagram with the following comment to the post announcing the giveaway: “I SUBSCRIBED!” Tagging friends in the comments field will increase your chances of winning. We’ll match subscriptions from our mailing list to the comments here to create an entry pool.

Open only in the United States. Ends November 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Full rules here: https://bit.ly/3ny3fhi.