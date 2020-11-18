Peter Seidler new San Diego Padres chairman

Peter Seidler is the new San Diego Padres Chairman and MLB Control Person, with Ron Fowler transitioning to Padres vice chairman while remaining on MLB’s Labor Policy Committee.

Seidler, 60, previously held the title of General Partner and has been the lead investor of the Padres since 2012.

“I greatly appreciate the support of Commissioner Manfred and the other MLB team owners and am excited to assume the responsibilities of control person and Chairman,” Seidler said. “The Padres hold a special place in San Diego and our organization will continue to work tirelessly to bring consistent championship quality baseball to our supportive and deserving fans. I particularly want to thank Ron for being instrumental in building outstanding qualities including a strong work ethic, an entrepreneurial spirit and a focus on continuous improvement into the foundation of our franchise.”

Fowler, who previously served as Executive Chairman for the Padres, will remain in an advisory role as Vice Chairman and will continue to sit on MLB’s Labor Policy Committee, which (among other things) is overseeing MLB’s absorption of Minor League Baseball.

“I’m very proud of our accomplishments over the last eight years in San Diego, including rebuilding our brand, improving the product on the field and showcasing our beautiful ballpark to our community and beyond,” Fowler said. “As an ownership group, we set out to right the ship and restore pride in the Padres, and I believe we have delivered on those goals. While I will be taking a step back in my daily duties with the Club, I feel we are well positioned for Peter to continue the process and deliver a World Series championship to the City of San Diego.”

