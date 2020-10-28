Salt Lake Bees in transition

Management of the Salt Lake Bees (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) is shifting to technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith as part of his larger purchase of the Utah Jazz (NBA), Vivint Arena and the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars from the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies.

The press release announcing the change was quite specific about the “management” of the Bees being included, not ownership. No word on exactly what this “management” deal involves, but word is that it’s related to the uncertain nature of Minor League Baseball–a status set to be finalized in coming weeks, as MLB is imposing a shift in MiLB teams from a franchise model to a licensee model.

Smith is co-founder of Utah-based Qualtrics, a data-analysis firm designed to improve the customer experience via advanced analytics. Qualtics has been a corporate partner of the Utah Jazz for many years.

The Bees play at Smith’s Ballpark. Its status as a top affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels is not expected to change.