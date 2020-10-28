Cohen purchase of Mets expected to be approved Friday

Major League Baseball owners are expected to approve the $2.42-billion sale of the New York Mets to hedge-fund manager Steve Cohen on Friday, as he sails through the approval process.

We reported last week that Cohen won initial approval from MLB’s ownership committee to purchase the Mets, with the Executive Committee next in line for a vote. Once that vote happens on Friday, a full vote of MLB owners is expected, with 22 of the 29 MLB teams must vote to approve the purchase for Cohen to take control. Approval is expected, though the New York Post is reporting that Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf continues to oppose Cohen’s purchase; his preference was to sell the Mets to the Alex Rodriguez/Jennifer Lopez group.

Still to be determined: whether New York City raises any objections to the sale, based on a Citi Field lease clause that prohibits felons or those controlling felons from leasing the ballpark. Technically, Cohen is not a felon, but his former trading firm, SAC Capital Partners, was accused of insider trading in 2014 and paid $1.8 billion in fines. This history is not exactly a secret and was raised early on when the Mets were put on the market, but MLB leaders quickly dismissed it as being a factor.

Cohen has already announced he’d hire Sandy Alderson as Mets president, a move designed to impose stability to a front office that has seen its share of dramatics in recent years.

