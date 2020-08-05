Mets sale bids expected at months’ end

Three groups are still in the running to buy the New York Mets, with a timeline that calls for Citi Field tours this week and initial bids requested by the end of the month.

The three groups are no secret: Steve Cohen, who earlier withdrew an initial bid for the team; a group led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez; and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers (separately, David Blitzer is a part- owner of the International League’s Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders ownership). Each brings a different strength to the Mets ownership, as we discuss here; each also has a weakness, as the New York Post details here.

The New York Post analysis by Josh Kosman has one major error in judgement: it argues that the lack of winning from the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment-owned teams may be an issue moving forward, as the organization’s teams have never won NHL or NBA championships. True, but both teams are contenders on an annual basis, but the bigger error is assuming MLB owners really care about whether Harris Blitzer builds contenders or whether they can run a solid, drama-free front office in a fiscally responsible manner. There are plenty of problems with the other two bids–Cohen has had issues with the SEC, and his asset-management firm has been sued by two separate women on charges of discrimination–so a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment bid, with Josh Harris the lead, would be a very safe choice for the Wilpons in a Mets sale.

RELATED STORIES: In the end, Mets sale may be a real-estate, gambling or media play; Back at bat to buy the Mets: Steve Cohen; New Mets suitor emerges: Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment; A-Rod, J-Lo prepping bid for Mets, SNY share; Goodbye Steve Cohen, Hello… Alex Rodriguez?