Trash Pandas launch world-record food drive

The Rocket City Trash Pandas (Class AA; Southern League) are working with local charities on a “Largest Food Drive in 24 Hours at a Single Location” Guinness World Record attempt at Toyota Field.

The goal of 600,000 pounds of food would eclipse the current record of 559,885 pounds, set back in 2011 in North Carolina.

The drive will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11. For safety purposes, there will be a designated drive-through route to drop off non-perishable food items. Drop-offs will be contactless–food can be placed in the back seat or trunk and volunteers will simply remove the items from the vehicle. Any size donation is encouraged and appreciated.

Cameras will be set up on site to document the donations, weigh stations, and packing of the trucks for the world record attempt. Independent witnesses will also be on hand to confirm a breaking of the record. Giveaways will take place throughout the course of the day for those who contribute food items.